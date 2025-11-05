California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the presence of federal immigration agents in Los Angeles on Election Day, calling it a 'disgusting display of authoritarianism'. His comments came after reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents were spotted near Dodger Stadium and in the Cypress Park area.

Newsom Slams ICE Presence in Los Angeles as 'Authoritarian'

In a post on X, Newsom accused President Donald Trump and top aide Stephen Miller of deliberately sowing fear among voters. He wrote that the pair were 'creating chaos in our communities so people who have the right to vote stay home'. Videos and eyewitness accounts shared by the Los Angeles Times suggested that around 100 ICE and CBP officers were positioned near Lot 13, just outside the stadium. Local officials have not yet confirmed their purpose.

The Dodgers organisation stated that federal agents had previously requested access to the stadium's parking lots earlier this year, but the team denied the request. State officials have since contacted the Department of Homeland Security for clarification.

Civil-rights groups quickly criticised the move, warning that a visible federal presence near polling stations could intimidate voters, especially in immigrant-heavy communities. Voter-rights advocates argued that such tactics mirror past efforts to suppress participation across California.

Meanwhile, voters approved Proposition 50, a redistricting measure backed by Newsom. The initiative redraws congressional boundaries for the 2026, 2028, and 2030 elections. Newsom proposed it in response to Trump-aligned lawmakers in Texas pursuing an unusual mid-decade redistricting plan, which drew sharp criticism from across the political spectrum.

Trump Defends ICE Deployments and Revives Election-Fraud Rhetoric

Across the United States, similar reports of heavy federal presence emerged at polling sites. In New Jersey, voters expressed concern after rumours circulated that ICE agents might appear at polling places in Ocean and Monmouth counties. While the Trump administration denied plans for large-scale enforcement operations, officials stopped short of promising agents would avoid election sites entirely.

The administration confirmed that Justice Department personnel were deployed to monitor polling locations in both California and New Jersey, citing alleged irregularities. Critics accused Trump's team of weaponising law enforcement to intimidate voters.

Speaking on 60 Minutes, Trump defended the actions and criticised judicial restrictions on immigration enforcement. He said, 'I think they haven't gone far enough,' claiming that many of those targeted were 'criminals' expelled from their home countries.

State officials and civil rights advocates denounced these statements, arguing that they undermined trust in the democratic process. California's Attorney General reminded voters that intimidation or interference at polling sites is a violation of both state and federal law.

Newsom reassured residents that 'California will defend democracy and protect every citizen's right to vote'. He reiterated that Trump's repeated false claims of voter fraud threaten to erode public faith in elections.

Despite widespread concern, voter turnout remained high, and no major incidents of voter interference were reported in Los Angeles or across California. The events, however, underscored the escalating tension between state leaders and federal authorities under Trump's administration.