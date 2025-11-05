Zohran Mamdani has made history by winning New York City's mayoral race, becoming the city's first Muslim and South Asian mayor. Leading in polls over former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa, the 33-year-old Democrat's victory signals a significant shift in the city's political landscape.

When Did He Become a US Citizen?

Mamdani became a naturalised US citizen in 2018, having lived in the United States since he was seven. Born on 18 October 1991 in Kampala, Uganda, he is the only child of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani, a distinguished academic in postcolonial studies. His family moved to South Africa when he was five, then to New York City at age seven, where he attended the Bank Street School for Children on the Upper West Side before graduating from the Bronx High School of Science.

Activism and Advocacy: The Taxi Driver Hunger Strike

In 2021, Mamdani participated in a 15-day hunger strike alongside taxi drivers protesting predatory loans targeting those who purchased taxi medallions. His activism contributed to a deal, with the city securing over £350 million in debt relief for the drivers—an effort that earned him recognition. During the protest, he was arrested alongside other elected officials for blocking traffic, highlighting his commitment to working-class communities.

Family of Cultural Icons

Mamdani's mother, Mira Nair, is an Oscar-nominated filmmaker known for films like Salaam Bombay!, Monsoon Wedding, and The Namesake. His father, Mahmood Mamdani, is the Herbert Lehman Professor of Government at Columbia University and serves as chancellor of Kampala International University in Uganda. Mamdani's middle name, Kwame, honours Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah, reflecting his family's engagement with global issues.

A Platform Focused on Affordability and Equity

Mamdani's campaign was rooted in populist and progressive ideals, emphasising alleviating financial burdens on working-class New Yorkers. His policies included:

Fare-free city buses

Rent freezes on rent-stabilised units

Universal childcare

City-owned grocery stores to reduce prices

Construction of 200,000 affordable housing units

He proposed funding these initiatives through tax increases on corporations and individuals earning above £780,000 annually, aiming to foster a more equitable city.

From Hip-Hop to Housing Advocacy

Before politics, Mamdani worked as a foreclosure prevention housing counsellor. He also pursued a career as a hip-hop artist, performing under the names Young Cardamom and Mr. Cardamom. In 2016, he collaborated with Ugandan rapper HAB on an EP titled Sidda Mukyaalo ('No Going Back to the Village'), performing at Uganda's Nyege Nyege festival. He also curated and produced the soundtrack for his mother's 2016 film Queen of Katwe, earning a nomination at the 2017 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards.

Breaking Barriers: The First South Asian in the New York State Assembly

Mamdani won a seat in the New York State Assembly in 2020, narrowly defeating a four-term incumbent in the primary. He became the first South Asian man to serve in the Assembly. During his tenure, he sponsored 20 bills, three of which became law, and co-sponsored 238 others. He is also only the third Muslim to hold office in the Assembly.

Polling and Historic Victory

Mamdani's victory marks a historic milestone for New York City politics, with the latest polling showing him leading with 46.1%, holding a 14.3-point lead over independent candidate Andrew Cuomo (31.8%) and a 29.8-point margin over Republican Curtis Sliwa (16.3%). His election reflects a wave of progressive change and a move towards more diverse leadership in the city.

Zohran Mamdani's triumph from activist and musician to NYC's first Muslim mayor epitomises a new era of progressive politics. His background, activism, and policy focus resonated with voters seeking change, and his historic victory could redefine the city's leadership for years to come.