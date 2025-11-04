Voting in Northern New Jersey was briefly disrupted on Tuesday morning after multiple polling places received emailed bomb threats that law enforcement later deemed non-credible. The incident prompted temporary evacuations and redirected voters to alternate locations, raising concerns about election security and voter suppression.

Multiple Counties Affected by Threats

According to New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin, the threats were received by email and impacted polling sites across Bergen, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, and Passaic counties. Platkin confirmed that law enforcement responded swiftly and that while some locations reopened quickly, others directed voters to nearby precincts to cast their ballots.

Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda described the emails as 'fake claims of bomb threats,' and emphasized that no explosives were found. Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way, the state's top election official, issued a statement assuring voters that there were 'no credible threats at this time.'

'We are doing everything in our power to protect voters and poll workers,' Way said, 'and coordinate closely with state, local and federal partners to ensure a smooth and safe election.'

Candidate Response and Voter Determination

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill addressed the incident directly, framing it as an attempt to interfere with the democratic process. 'Obviously this is an attempt to suppress the vote here,' Sherrill told reporters. 'I don't think New Jerseyans take very kindly to that kind of tampering in our election system.'

Sherrill, who holds a polling edge over Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli, expressed confidence that voters would not be deterred. 'I know New Jerseyans, so I know everyone is taking this really seriously and will get out to vote,' she said.

Broader Context and Election Security

The threats in New Jersey echo similar incidents from the 2024 election, when bomb threats disrupted voting in several swing states. The FBI later attributed those threats to foreign actors, including suspected Russian sources. As of Tuesday, officials in New Jersey have not identified the origin of the latest emails.

Elsewhere in the country, election officials faced unrelated disruptions. In Newport News, Virginia, a church designated as a polling site was condemned after a vehicle crashed into the building days earlier. Emergency measures were taken to relocate the polling place, and Virginia Elections Commissioner Susan Beals reassured voters that contingency plans were in place.

'We have processes that are based on state and federal law,' Beals said, 'and we use these tested processes to ensure that every eligible voter can vote in Virginia.'

Voter Access and Public Confidence

Despite the morning's disruptions, New Jersey officials emphasized that voting continued with minimal delays. The swift response from law enforcement and election administrators helped restore order and maintain public confidence in the electoral process.

While the source of the threats remains under investigation, the incident underscores the growing challenges election officials face in protecting voter access amid rising tensions and digital interference. As polls remain open across the state, officials continue to monitor security and encourage voters to remain vigilant—but undeterred.