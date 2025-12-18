Two protesters have been arrested in London on suspicion of shouting slogans calling for 'intifada,' a move that has pushed an unfamiliar word into the centre of public debate and sent searches for 'what is intifada' sharply higher.

The arrests took place outside the Ministry of Justice in Westminster during a pro-Palestinian demonstration, following a change in approach by the Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police.

Officers said the shift reflects a heightened threat environment and concerns from Jewish communities about the use of certain chants at protests.

What Happened at the Westminster Protest

Two protesters were arrested in London on suspicion of shouting slogans calling for 'intifada' during a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside the Ministry of Justice in Westminster, according to The Guardian.

Police said five people were detained during the demonstration on Wednesday evening, with two alleged to have chanted slogans and others held for obstruction and public order offences.

Officers stressed the arrests were made on suspicion and do not amount to a determination of guilt.

The action followed an announcement earlier that day by the Met and GMP that chanting phrases such as 'globalise the intifada,' or displaying placards with the wording, would lead to arrest.

Why Police Changed Their Approach

As reported by BBC News, the Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police said they had changed their approach to protest chants such as 'globalise the intifada' following a reassessment of public safety risks.

In a joint statement, Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and GMP Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said the policing stance had been recalibrated because of what they described as an escalating threat context.

They pointed to recent fatal attacks against Jewish people in Manchester and Sydney, saying that words and chants used at protests can have real world consequences.

The statement said officers would take a more assertive approach, including the use of Public Order Act powers and additional conditions around synagogues during services.

Police leaders also acknowledged criticism from different sides, with some accusing forces of being too lax and others saying they have gone too far.

What is Intifada

The word 'intifada' is Arabic and literally means uprising or resistance. It is commonly used by Palestinians to describe periods of revolt against Israeli rule.

Historically, the term refers to two major uprisings. The first intifada began in 1987 and involved widespread protests, strikes and clashes.

The second intifada started in 2000 and was marked by far higher levels of violence, including suicide bombings and military operations.

Because of that history, the meaning of the word is sharply contested.

Why the Term is so Contentious

For many Palestinians and their supporters, 'intifada' is understood as resistance against oppression. Activists argue that using the word at protests does not automatically amount to a call for violence.

However, Jewish groups in Britain say the chant is widely perceived as a call for renewed attacks against Jewish people.

The Community Security Trust, which works on Jewish community safety, welcomed the police move, saying it was intolerable for calls for a global intifada to be heard on British streets given recent attacks on Jews worldwide.

Campaign Against Antisemitism also supported tougher action, although it questioned whether banning a single chant would be effective without wider restrictions.

Free Speech Concerns and Protest Rights

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign, which has helped organise large pro-Palestinian marches since October 2023, condemned the policing plan. Its director, Ben Jamal, described the approach as political repression and said uttering the word 'intifada' was not a call for violence.

He argued that some groups have sought to label a wide range of pro-Palestinian slogans as antisemitic and warned against using overseas attacks to justify limits on protest and free expression in the UK.

Legal Uncertainty Remains

The Crown Prosecution Service has not said whether cases arising from the new policing approach will meet the threshold for charges. Its hate crime lead said each case would be assessed on its specific context and evidence.

Ultimately, whether chanting 'intifada' constitutes a criminal offence may be decided by magistrates and juries.

For now, the arrests have turned a contested historical term into a live legal and political issue, and left many asking the same question: what is intifada, and how did it become grounds for police action in Britain today.