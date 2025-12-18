The private desk of a monarch often serves as a silent map of their deepest affections and priorities. For King Charles III, a recent glimpse into the inner sanctum of Clarence House has set royal watchers ablaze with theories regarding the hierarchy of his heart when it comes to his grandchildren.

While the King remains a grandfather to five, a singular framed photograph has emerged as the focal point of a heated digital debate. Many took the visual evidence as a sign of who among Prince William and Prince Harry's children is closest to King Charles' heart, but others might not agree.

King Charles' Favourite Grandchild Identified?

When Queen Camilla recently hosted a charity event at Clarence House, she inadvertently peered into the King's private working life. Positioned prominently among stacks of state papers was a solitary photograph of just one grandchild: Prince George.

The image captures a tender moment between the King and the future monarch at the latter's 2013 christening. King Charles is beaming as he cradles the infant Prince George in his arms.

The sight of Prince George's photograph on King Charles' desk prompted many to speculate that the Prince and Princess of Wales' eldest son is the King's favourite among his five grandchildren. Aside from George, 12, the monarch is also a grandfather to Princess Charlotte, 10; Prince Louis, 7; and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children – Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.

Experts suggest that while this choice celebrates the direct line of succession, the visual omission of his four other grandchildren is striking. Meanwhile, some feel that the lack of representation for the Sussexes' children is a subtle hint that they remain outsiders, especially because, unlike the Waleses' kids, they don't have as much time or opportunity to bond with the king since they live in California.

Why Netizens Argue Prince Louis Is The Secret Favourite

Meanwhile, despite the formal tribute to Prince George, a significant portion of the public was already convinced that the King's true favourite is Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child, Prince Louis. King Charles' soft spot for Louis was evident during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Pageant on 5 June 2022, where the grandfather and his grandson were seen visibly enjoying each other's company.

Prince Louis sat down on King Charles' knees and he bounced on to the rhythm of the music while they watched the parade. Footage of the interaction was uploaded on YouTube and those who watched it agreed it was a sweet moment between King Charles and his grandson.

'It's lovely to see Prince Charles in Grandpa mode,' one commented. Another said, it was 'lovely to see the side of Prince Charles with his grandson.'

A different user said Prince William and Middleton's youngest child 'finally calmed down in Prince Charles's lap' because the youngster was caught on camera throwing a temper tantrum at his mum.

King Charles and Prince Louis were also caught having charming moments during Trooping the Colour. The monarch was amused by the latter's spirited antics when they were on the balcony.

These public displays of affection have convinced many netizens that while George represents the crown, Louis represents the King's most relaxed and human side.

The King's Own Words On His Growing Brood

King Charles has rarely been shy about expressing his love for his grandchildren, often tailoring his comments to their specific personalities. Following Prince George's birth, he transformed a field at Birkhill into 'Prince George's Wood', hoping the boy would grow to share his passion for nature.

When Princess Charlotte was born, he also said he was 'thrilled' because he had been 'hoping for a granddaughter.' King Charles and Princess Charlotte also have their own adorable moments, which convinced many that she's a potential favourite.

Even if King Charles hasn't been publicly seen with Archie and Lilibet, his sentiments toward Prince Harry and Markle's children have been equally warm. According to sources, the King is 'absolutely committed' to be present in all of his grandchildren's lives.