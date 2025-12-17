The election of Andrea Egan as general secretary of Unison, the UK's largest trade union, marks a change in leadership at an organisation representing more than 1.4 million public sector workers across health, education and local government.

Egan defeated the incumbent Christina McAnea in a ballot of union members held this month, securing a clear majority of the votes cast. The result comes as trade unions continue to press the Labour government over pay, staffing levels and funding pressures in public services.

While Labour figures have congratulated Egan on her election, union officials and political observers say the outcome reflects ongoing debate within Unison over its relationship with the government and the approach it should take in negotiations affecting public sector workers.

Unison Leadership Vote

Unison said members voted on 17 December to elect Egan as general secretary, replacing McAnea after a single term in office. Egan received 58,579 votes, compared with 39,353 for McAnea, with turnout at around seven per cent of the membership, according to figures published by the union.

Egan becomes the first lay member, rather than a senior official, to be directly elected to the post. She previously worked in local government and has been active as a union campaigner. She was expelled from the Labour Party several years ago following internal disciplinary proceedings.

During her campaign, Egan said she wanted Unison to act as a more independent voice for public sector workers and to take a firmer approach in challenging employers and political leaders on issues such as pay, staffing and service funding.

Pay and Service Pressures

Public sector pay has been a central issue for Unison members in recent years. Trade unions have argued that pay settlements have not kept pace with inflation, resulting in real-terms declines in income for workers including nurses, care staff and council employees.

Unison has also raised concerns about pressures on public services, particularly in the NHS and social care, where staffing shortages and rising demand have increased workloads. The union has criticised the use of outsourcing and private contractors in some services, saying this can weaken job security and employment conditions.

Labour Relations

Unison has historically been one of Labour's most influential union affiliates, providing financial support and representation within the party's structures. The union has played a key role in public sector pay negotiations under successive governments.

Egan's victory follows criticism from some union figures of the Labour government under Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer over public sector pay settlements and spending priorities, according to Sky News. During the leadership contest, Egan and her supporters said the union should be prepared to challenge the government where policies affected members' interests.

Starmer congratulated Egan on her election and thanked McAnea for her service. Labour sources said the party remained committed to working with trade unions, while acknowledging the financial constraints facing public services.

Next Steps

Unison's membership spans schools, hospitals, councils and emergency services. Many of these sectors have faced prolonged budget pressures and recruitment challenges, particularly since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Egan is due to take up her post in January 2026. Her leadership is expected to shape the union's stance in upcoming pay negotiations and its engagement with government at national and local levels.

While it remains unclear how relations between Unison and the Labour government will evolve, union officials say the priority will be representing members' interests in discussions over pay, staffing and the future of public services.