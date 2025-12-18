In hopes of detecting early signs of misogyny, UK teachers will be given training to spot it inside the classroom as part of the government's eagerly anticipated plan to reduce violence against women and girls by fifty percent over the next ten years.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood unveils the long-delayed plan about how to combat what ministers call a 'national emergency' on Thursday, 18 December 2025.

The prevention focuses on and tackles the root causes of radicalisation of young men in their schools, homes, and online. They will work with teachers to challenge misogyny and promote healthy relationships.

UK Trains Teachers to Spot Misogyny in Schoolboys

The violence against women and girls (VAWG) strategy is built around three goals: preventing radicalisation of young men, stopping abusers, and supporting victims.

But in school, the plan will focus on preventing the radicalisation of young men, which has been pushed back three times this year.

The UK hopes that through this new plan—tackling the early roots of misogyny, will prevent boys from becoming violent abusers.

According to the BBC report, elementary schoolboys will be taught about consent, dangers of sharing intimate images, how to identify positive role models, and how to challenge unhealthy myths about women and relationships.

Under this new plan, schools will be sending 'high-risk' students to get extra care and support. This includes behavioural courses, which will focus on their prejudice toward women and girls.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said, 'Every parent should be able to trust that their daughter is safe at school, online and in her relationships, but too often, toxic ideas are taking hold early and going unchallenged.'

Violence Against Women a 'National Emergency'

Furthermore, he said that the measure aims to intervene sooner and calls out misogyny.

'This government is stepping in sooner - backing teachers, calling out misogyny, and intervening when warning signs appear to stop harm before it starts.'

Moreover, the Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips said that the government aims to be 'so ambitious that we change culture,' and called the violence against women and girls a 'national emergency.'

'All of this is about trying to prevent those behaviours escalating into the terrible figures,' she added.

According to data from the domestic abuse charity, Reducing the Risk, nearly 40% of teenagers in relationships are victims of abuse.

Furthermore, the new package includes a new helpline for teenagers to get support for concerns about abuse in their own relationships.

Online Influencers Party Blamed

According to the BBC report, online influencers such as self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate are partly to blame for feeding such ideology to nearly one in five boys aged 13 to 15, based on the poll by YouGov.

🚨🎥Watch as self-confessed p1mp, and indicted s*x trafficking p*dophile r*pist, Andrew Tate, explains why men should never marry women because ‘they are all wh*res who will take your money’. This man is deeply unwell - and he’s teaching your young men how to live. pic.twitter.com/UKfqA8JmPo — HUMAN WA$TE (@Dplanet) May 23, 2025

Some schools and teachers are already responding to the government plans regarding the issue and are even a step ahead, as they are already doing the measures outline.

Principal Sukhjot Dhami said, 'While we welcome any initiative that prioritises healthy relationships and consent education, it's important to recognise that schools like Beacon Hill Academy in Dudley have been delivering this work effectively for years.'

The principal added, 'The challenge isn't starting from scratch: it's ensuring that this £20m is spent wisely and in partnership with schools already leading the way.'

However, Phillips said that there are still things lacking. 'What definitely does not exist yet, [is] if teachers are seeing signs of sexually harmful behaviour or are worried about the attitude of pupils with regard to misogyny... teachers currently don't have anywhere specialist or targeted to send those pupils.'

Thus, the training for teachers to spot early signs of misogyny in young men in school.