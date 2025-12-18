The UK is developing an Iron Dome missile shield to counter escalating Russian threats, the Chief of Defence Staff has revealed. Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton warned that Moscow's increasing capability and willingness to deploy ballistic and cruise missiles demands enhanced protections.

The system, inspired by Israel's proven technology, will focus on safeguarding critical infrastructure and major cities from aerial attacks including drones.

The Evolving Russian Threat

For over three decades, Britain has enjoyed relative peace from air-based assaults, but recent developments have upended that reality. Knighton explained, 'We call it integrated air and missile defence, and we have, over 30 years, not really faced a threat from the air in that way.' He added that the threat has evolved markedly, with Russia's clear readiness to use advanced weaponry.

This change is hardly unexpected, considering Moscow's ongoing operations in Ukraine, where such tactics have been repeatedly demonstrated. The UK must now reverse the so-called peace dividend—the post-Cold War reduction in defence spending—and commit more resources to counter these risks. Compared to allies like Israel and the United States, Britain has fallen behind in deploying comprehensive missile interception systems.

Past assessments have highlighted vulnerabilities in the nation's air defences, particularly against sustained drone or missile barrages. With Russia showing no signs of restraint, the potential for strikes on UK soil, though remote, underscores the urgency.

Details of the Iron Dome-Style System

The new integrated air and missile defence setup will incorporate upgraded radar networks, strengthened airborne patrols, and mechanisms to neutralise incoming drones and cruise missiles. Modelled on Israel's Iron Dome, which employs radar to detect threats and launch interceptors, the British version aims for similar efficiency in real-time response.

Each interception could cost over £2 million, reflecting the high-tech demands but justifying the expense for national protection. Development is progressing amid broader military modernisation efforts, with a focus on key assets like power grids, transport hubs, and urban areas. As of 18 December 2025, officials emphasise that this is part of a proactive stance rather than a reaction to immediate danger.

The initiative also accounts for hybrid warfare elements, where low-cost drones pose asymmetric challenges to traditional forces.

NATO Context and Future Priorities

NATO allies, including the UK, have long recognised integrated air and missile defence as a critical shortfall in collective capabilities. Knighton observed, 'So we know right across NATO that one of the biggest gaps in NATO's capability is integrated air and missile defence, and we are part of that as the UK.'

This issue topped agendas at the Washington summit last year and is set for further scrutiny at the 2026 Ankara gathering. Britain plans to contribute both independently and collaboratively to bridge these deficiencies. The UK's efforts align with alliance-wide pushes for better interoperability in facing shared threats from state actors.

This push for an Iron Dome missile shield signals a recalibration in British defence strategy amid persistent geopolitical strains. Investments in radar and interception tech are expected to deter aggression effectively. With Russian capabilities undiminished, sustained allied cooperation remains vital for long-term stability.