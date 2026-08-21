Elon Musk is preparing to pour as much as £149 million ($200 million) into rescuing the Republican majority this November, with his home state of Texas at the centre of the plan.

The world's richest man has authorised his political action committee, America PAC, to fund an aggressive voter-turnout operation across a string of battleground states, reviving the money machine that made him the largest single donor of the 2024 cycle.

Reporting indicates the spending could reach the £149 million ($200 million) mark, with a heavy tilt towards Texas and its embattled Republican Senate nominee, Ken Paxton.

The move reunites Musk with a party he publicly feuded with only months ago, and it arrives as President Donald Trump's approval ratings sag and control of Congress hangs in the balance.

The Scale and Targets of Musk's Midterm Offensive

The figures come with an important distinction. According to reports, Musk has formally authorised America PAC to spend between £75 million ($100 million) and £89 million ($120 million) on a new field programme, while Wired reported that officials expect the total could climb as high as £149 million ($200 million) once his Texas efforts are counted.

The higher number is a projection of where the spending may land, not a signed cheque. The operation is built around getting reluctant Republicans to the polls. America PAC will concentrate on door-knocking, digital advertising and direct mail aimed at low-propensity voters, the people who back the party but often skip non-presidential elections.

Axios, which first reported the plan, said the group intends to mount what it described as a historic get-out-the-vote drive for the 2026 midterms.

Initial targets include Senate races in Alaska, Iowa, Maine, Michigan and Ohio, with the group weighing involvement in North Carolina, Georgia and Texas. The choice of terrain matters, because Republicans already hold a commanding financial edge.

James Blair, a senior Trump political adviser, told Axios that America PAC had been 'an essential partner' for the party's 2024 turnout effort and that its return was 'a huge boost for Republicans across the country'.

Why Texas and Ken Paxton Sit at the Heart of the Plan

Musk's focus on Texas is both personal and strategic. He has made the state his home, with Tesla and SpaceX headquartered there, and the Senate contest has become an unexpectedly tight and expensive fight that the party cannot take for granted.

His likely beneficiary, Attorney General Ken Paxton, is a MAGA-aligned figure who has struggled to raise money despite his profile.

The fundraising gap is stark. Federal Election Commission filings show that since the start of 2025, the Democratic nominee, state representative James Talarico, has raised roughly $72 million against Paxton's $16.8 million, leaving the Republican with less than a quarter of his rival's haul.

Talarico, a former public school teacher, has drawn much of that money from small donors giving under $200. Paxton's troubles run deeper than one weak quarter. The two largest national Republican vehicles, the Senate Leadership Fund and Trump's own MAGA Inc, had declined to spend on his behalf as of mid-August.

Trump moved to shore him up with a fundraiser in Houston on 27 August, but a large infusion from Musk would dwarf anything the candidate could raise on his own.

A Fractured Alliance Rebuilt for November

The renewed partnership is remarkable given how badly the Musk-Trump relationship soured. After spending nearly five months inside the administration as the public face of the Department of Government Efficiency, Musk broke with the president last year and repeatedly attacked the sprawling tax-and-spending package known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, even floating the idea of launching his own political party.

Federal filings confirm he never fully stepped away. An America PAC disclosure reported to the FEC showed Musk gave nearly $17.9 million directly to the group in the first half of 2025 and another $27.4 million in kind, keeping the machinery running even during the public rupture.

In 2024, the same committee spent more than £186 million ($250 million) to elect Trump, making Musk the biggest political donor in American history.

The stakes explain the reconciliation. Republican super PACs and committees hold an advantage of more than $300 million over their Democratic counterparts, a cushion that does not even count the roughly $400 million sitting in MAGA Inc.

Musk's money would widen that gap further at a moment when Trump's standing on the economy and the Iran war has put the party's House majority, and possibly the Senate, at risk in the 3 November elections.

For all his talk of walking away from politics, the world's richest man is once again betting a fortune that he can buy his side an election.