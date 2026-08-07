Standing beside Donald Trump at a Las Vegas rally, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo offered a defence of the president's billionaire allies that his opponents seized on within minutes.

Lombardo, a first-term Republican facing a tough re-election fight in 2026, told supporters at the Red Rock Resort on Wednesday that Trump's wealthiest backers deserve protection because they create jobs, responding to the common criticism that the president looks after his 'billionaire friends'.

The remark, delivered as Lombardo shared a stage with Trump for the first time this year, was framed by the governor as a rebuttal to the media, but Nevada Democrats immediately recast it as an admission that he puts the ultra-rich ahead of working families. It has become the flashpoint of a Nevada governor's race already centred on the cost of living.

What Joe Lombardo Said About Trump's Billionaire Friends

The governor raised the billionaire question himself, casting it as a charge levelled by the press rather than one he was volunteering.

'Quite often, when the press and the media runs him down, they think about, you know, he's taking care of his billionaire friends,' Lombardo said of Trump.

He then defended the relationship as a matter of employment. 'But those billionaire friends provide jobs,' the governor continued. 'And unless you take care of them, those jobs are absent.'

The argument, a version of the trickle-down case that protecting the wealthy protects workers, was meant as praise; it landed as a gift to his rivals.

Nevada GOP Governor Joe Lombardo: Trump is taking care of his billionaire friends. Those billionaire friends provide jobs. Unless you take care of them, those jobs are absent. pic.twitter.com/MarSGq2GDM — FactPost (@factpostnews) August 6, 2026

Lombardo went on to attack Democrats as pushing the country toward socialism, warning that the Democratic Socialists of America had won elections elsewhere and vowing to keep that from happening in Nevada.

He praised Trump's signature tax measures, including the 'No Tax on Tips' provision that the White House says has benefited more than 440,000 tipped workers in the state.

Why the 'Billionaire Friends' Line Backfired in the Nevada Governor Race

The response from Nevada Democrats was immediate and coordinated. Attorney General Aaron Ford, the Democratic challenger seeking to unseat Lombardo, posted within minutes that 'Joe Lombardo says his billionaire friends come FIRST, Nevada families come LAST', turning the governor's own words into a campaign slogan.

Ford pressed the economic contrast further, accusing the governor of serving the powerful while ordinary Nevadans struggled. 'Lombardo and Trump have spent their tenure catering to billionaires who are raising costs on Nevadans instead of lowering costs for working families,' he said, adding that while the governor chose to be 'a doormat for Trump', he would keep fighting to lower costs.

The Nevada State Democratic Party rolled out billboards tying Lombardo to the president and to higher prices.

The timing sharpened the damage. Only a day earlier, Lombardo had said he could not control affordability and inflation, telling reporters those pressures were largely a matter for the federal government, a comment that already had Democrats accusing him of ducking responsibility for the cost-of-living crisis squeezing Nevada households.

A High-Stakes 2026 Re-Election Fight in a Swing State

The billionaire remark matters because of where it was said and who is watching. Nevada is one of the most closely divided states in the country, the only one to have backed George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, and Lombardo is among the most vulnerable Republican governors on the 2026 map.

Read more 'What a Loser': Joe Biden Delivers Fiery Speech on Donald Trump, Accuses POTUS of 'Corruption' 'What a Loser': Joe Biden Delivers Fiery Speech on Donald Trump, Accuses POTUS of 'Corruption'

His decision to appear with Trump was itself a calculated gamble. Lombardo skipped a Trump rally in April amid speculation that he wanted to keep his distance from an unpopular president without alienating the MAGA base, and his enthusiastic embrace on Wednesday marked a clear bet that standing with Trump, and defending his billionaire donors, would help more than it hurt in a Republican primary electorate.

Whether that bet pays off will hinge on which framing voters remember: the governor's claim that protecting the wealthy protects Nevada jobs, or his opponents' insistence that he said the quiet part out loud.

In a state where the cost of living has become the defining issue, a single sentence about billionaire friends may prove to be the most expensive line Lombardo has delivered this campaign.