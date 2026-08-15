President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have reportedly repaired their relationship months after their explosive public feud, after the Tesla boss pledged at least $100 million (£74.2 million) to help Republicans hold Congress, with their reconciliation on display during Trump's May trip to Beijing, when Musk travelled aboard Air Force One. The Donald Trump-Elon Musk feud, followed by months of back-channel diplomacy, now centres on mutual political interests rather than personal affection.

To recall, the friendship collapsed in June 2025 after Musk fiercely criticised Trump's sweeping tax and spending bill, before escalating the dispute by claiming, without evidence, that Trump was named in unreleased Jeffrey Epstein files. Trump retaliated by threatening to cancel Musk's government contracts and reportedly told associates privately that Musk was a 'big-time drug addict,' setting the tone for months of bitter exchanges.

Behind-the-Scenes Repair Work Begins

Within days of the blow-up, Vice President JD Vance and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles were involved in efforts to lower the temperature, according to reports. Their logic was brutally pragmatic: with insults that severe already public, there was little left to lose in trying to rebuild some kind of working relationship.

Vance kept lines of communication open over the following months, talking regularly with Musk and his allies while Musk eventually abandoned plans to launch a third party that could have complicated any reconciliation.

Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., also stayed close to Musk, with his firm 1789 Capital investing in xAI, SpaceX and Neuralink as financial and personal ties between Musk and Trump's wider circle remained intact despite the public rupture.

The ceasefire has limits, however. Even with Musk's nine-figure pledge on the table, Trump has reportedly indicated that the two will never be as close as they once were, a sentiment that captures the transactional nature of the reunion rather well.

Beijing Summit Puts Reconciliation on Display

The effort was clearly visible in May when Musk boarded Air Force One alongside Trump and other US business leaders travelling to Beijing for meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The delegation also included Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and other prominent executives.

According to recent reporting, Musk has pledged to spend at least $100 million (£74.2 million) supporting Republican efforts in November, particularly voter-turnout operations aimed at helping the party retain control of Congress.

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Musk is expected to channel much of his political spending through America PAC, the super PAC he founded and used extensively during the 2024 election, with the money expected to support Republican candidates and turnout operations during the midterms.

The political stakes are considerable as Republicans fight to retain their congressional majorities in November. Democrats have also signalled plans for aggressive congressional oversight if they regain control, potentially increasing scrutiny of both the Trump administration and Musk's business interests.

Musk's companies, particularly SpaceX, maintain extensive relationships with the federal government through major aerospace and defence contracts, giving both men practical reasons to avoid another destructive confrontation. During their 2025 feud, Trump threatened to terminate federal contracts and subsidies involving Musk's businesses, highlighting how quickly their personal dispute could carry broader consequences.

What Comes Next

Trump and Musk now speak around once a month, according to recent reporting, with their conversations touching on issues including artificial intelligence and global affairs, though the relationship remains more transactional than the 'first buddy' era that preceded the split.

For both men, the stakes remain significant. Republicans face a consequential midterm election, while Musk's companies continue to rely on a substantial network of federal contracts and government relationships. The reunion serves both men, but it is worth remembering that convenience makes for strange bedfellows.

The broad outlines of the reconciliation and Musk's planned Republican spending have been reported, but many details of their private conversations and political arrangements rely on unnamed sources and have not been independently confirmed by IBTimes UK.