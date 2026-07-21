While Republicans brace for what could be a bruising November, White House insiders say United States President Donald Trump is focused on priorities other than helping his party hold on to its House majority.

According to two insiders close to the White House, the 80-year-old president has been far more focused on the SAVE America Act, the Iran conflict and his ballroom project than on the upcoming midterm elections. Another insider says Trump has had virtually no engagement with House Republicans as they prepare for November, despite the party facing the prospect of losing its majority.

The clearest sign of that disengagement, according to insiders, is Trump's campaign war chest. He is reportedly sitting on more than $500 million (£373.39 million) across various PACs and non-profit groups rather than using it to help House Republicans in competitive races. GOP leaders are said to be increasingly nervous he will continue to hold on to the money, as insiders say he did during the 2022 midterm elections.

Those concerns come as Trump's approval ratings have slipped and polling shows independent voters moving away from him. Voters are increasingly worried about the cost of living, with many blaming the president for making the situation worse, adding to Republican anxiety ahead of November.

Republicans Grow Frustrated

Republicans have little to campaign on beyond the One Big Beautiful Act, the sweeping tax and spending law Trump signed on 4 July 2025. The legislation, which includes tax breaks on tips and overtime pay, has become the signature domestic achievement of his second term.

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Some Republicans privately fear one legislative achievement will not be enough to persuade voters. Their concerns have only deepened as Trump continues to withhold a campaign war chest that could otherwise fund advertising, voter turnout operations and support for candidates in closely contested House races.

Insiders also say Trump's continued focus on the SAVE America Act has become a growing source of friction with House Republicans. Some GOP members privately argue the president is spending valuable political capital on legislation that has little chance of advancing instead of concentrating on issues that could help the party retain control of the House.

Those frustrations intensified after Trump's recent primetime address, when he again focused on the 2020 election while urging Republicans to pass the SAVE Act, which would require proof of citizenship to register to vote and mandate voter identification at polling stations. Republican senators have acknowledged the legislation does not have enough support to pass the Senate.

Michigan-based Republican strategist Jason Cabel Roe said the president's emphasis on the SAVE Act represented a missed opportunity to focus on issues voters are more likely to consider at the ballot box. Instead, Roe pointed to the economy, rising living costs, inflation and higher petrol prices linked to the conflict with Iran, with national petrol prices climbing above $4 (£2.99) a gallon.

Polling Compounds Republican Concerns

The political backdrop has only added to Republican worries. Democrats have maintained a lead on the generic congressional ballot since last summer, while history has generally favoured the opposition party during midterm elections, when the president's party often loses House seats.

Democrats also appear to be entering November with stronger enthusiasm. Surveys show a majority of Democratic voters consider this election more important than previous ones, compared with only about half of Republicans. Democrats have also recorded strong turnout in recent special elections and primaries, suggesting their base remains highly engaged.

Republicans may still hold advantages in the Senate, where this year's electoral map is more favourable. In the House, however, White House insiders describe a party increasingly worried that its strongest political asset remains focused on other priorities while the battle to protect the Republican majority intensifies.