Elon Musk has drawn fresh online mockery after reposting an AI-generated Austin Powers video that dubs him the 'man who bought the UK' after the clip circulated without clear credit to its original creator.

The clip, originally posted by AI parody account DFF, or Dumb Fuck Finder, was amplified by Utah Senator Mike Lee before Musk shared Lee's post with his more than 200 million followers on X, sparking fresh debate over AI-generated content, attribution and the billionaire's latest UK-themed gag.

The Austin Powers Parody That Started It All

To recall, the joke appears to have followed a satirical piece from The Babylon Bee, a conservative Christian humour site, which joked that Musk had purchased the United Kingdom to 'establish free speech there.'Musk leaned into the satire, replying with his trademark four-word query, 'How much is it?'

DFF then turned the meme into a minute-long AI video, reimagining the opening dance from Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, set to Quincy Jones's 'Soul Bossa Nova', but swapping Mike Myers for an AI-generated version of Musk.

The title card reads 'Elon Musk: Man Who Bought the UK', and the clip shows him in a blue pinstripe suit, flanked by Optimus robots, sprinting through London and somersaulting into a Union Jack-wrapped Cybertruck.

By Wednesday night, Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee had shared the video on X, writing that he was 'not sure who made this' but that it 'rocks'. Hours later, Musk reposted Lee's version without adding a caption or crediting DFF in his repost.

How big a a prick do you have to be to download someone else’s viral content and not giving credit? — 🇺🇸POTUS Note 🇺🇸 (@POTUSnote) August 13, 2026

Online Reaction and the Credit Question

The repost drew immediate ridicule. Critics called it 'AI slop' and pointed out the lack of attribution to DFF, whose bio states it is 'Fighting DumbFuckery 24/7 via AI-powered music vids & memes'.

Some observers highlighted the unusual route the video took across X, an AI-content account created the clip, a sitting US senator amplified it and the platform's owner then shared it with his enormous audience.

Pretty wild that a guy with 240M followers can't even get 100k likes on this slop — BoboBowe697(PARODY) (@BoboBowe_697) August 13, 2026

The episode also arrives as Myers has revived speculation about the future of the franchise. Even Musk's own AI, Grok, and the Downing Street cat appeared to weigh in with tongue-in-cheek jabs.

Asked in June whether fans would ever see an Austin Powers 4, the Myers answered simply, 'Yes.' However, no release date, production schedule or casting details have been announced.

Myers has previously impersonated Musk on Saturday Night Live, adding another layer to the parody surrounding the billionaire and the character.

It remains unclear whether Musk knew who originally created the AI clip when he reposted Lee's version. Neither his repost nor Lee's original post identified DFF as the creator.

The episode nevertheless underscores a familiar pattern. Musk's penchant for meme-driven posts, the blurred lines between satire and political messaging and the ongoing tug-of-war over creator credit in the age of AI-generated content.

Why It Matters Beyond the Laugh

For starters, the incident lands as Musk prepares for a significant return to Republican political spending ahead of the November midterm elections.

His America PAC reportedly plans to spend between $100 million and $120 million (£74 million to £89 million) on a voter-turnout operation across at least eight states aimed at helping Republican candidates.

That’s how you see yourself, this is the reality 👇 pic.twitter.com/fr8E6d5Fnr — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) August 13, 2026

The political spending also comes as Musk's SpaceX continues to secure major US defence work. On 29 July, the US Space Force awarded SpaceX two task orders worth a combined $1.6 billion (£1.19 billion) for 18 Falcon 9 launches supporting space-based sensing and targeting capabilities through 2027.

The contracts were awarded under the Space Force's National Security Space Launch Phase 3 programme, in which eligible launch providers compete for mission assignments. There is no publicly established evidence linking the $1.6 billion (£1.19 billion) award to Musk's planned political spending.

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In that context, the 'man who bought the UK' gag has attracted attention beyond its absurdist premise, arriving as Musk continues to wield substantial influence across technology, defence contracting, social media and US politics.

Whether he is joking about purchasing nations or spending heavily on elections, the effect is similar: attention, amplification and a fresh wave of debate about power, influence and the ethics of AI parody.

What can be established is narrower than some of the online commentary suggests.

Musk amplified an AI parody depicting himself as the 'man who bought the UK', but the joke itself does not establish anything about his political intentions towards Britain.