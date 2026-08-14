Elon Musk has sparked another wave of online attention after reposting a bizarre AI-generated video portraying him as Austin Powers, the fictional British spy made famous by actor Mike Myers.

The surreal clip, which runs for just over a minute, depicts Musk in a blue striped suit as he dances alongside Optimus robots, runs through the streets with women following him and eventually climbs into a Tesla featuring a Union Jack design.

The video is presented as a parody of the Austin Powers films, with on-screen text declaring Musk to be the 'man who bought the UK.' Another caption bluntly reads: 'It's mine now.'

Musk reposted the video on X without adding a comment of his own, giving the unusual AI creation an extra boost of visibility among his followers.

What Does the Bizarre Elon Musk Video Show?

The AI-generated clip leans heavily into the exaggerated style associated with the Austin Powers franchise. Musk is depicted wearing clothing resembling the character's flamboyant 1960s-inspired wardrobe while appearing to dance and pose alongside Tesla's humanoid Optimus robots.

At another point, the video shows women apparently chasing Musk as he runs down a street. He then appears to hide behind a magazine, which itself carries the headline 'The Man Who Bought The UK.'

The joke is taken even further when Musk is shown getting into a Tesla Cybertruck decorated with the Union Jack. Despite the video's deliberately absurd presentation, its title, 'Elon Musk: Man who bought the UK,' has encouraged users to speculate about what the parody was referencing.

It is also worth noting that the video ends with Musk saying, 'Autonomous baby, yeah!' The comment has led some viewers to speculate that Musk and his brands could be preparing to launch or support something linked to autonomous technology. However, there has been no confirmation that the remark was referring to any specific new project.

Why Is Elon Musk Being Compared to Austin Powers?

The comparison has an added layer because of Musk's long-running relationship with internet memes, parody and deliberately provocative social media posts. Musk frequently shares humorous or unusual content with his followers on X, and the platform has become a major outlet for the billionaire to engage directly with online trends.

The new video also arrives at a time when AI-generated celebrity content has become increasingly common, making it possible to place recognisable public figures into fictional scenarios without the need for traditional filming.

In this case, the technology turns Musk into a caricature of Austin Powers, blending the billionaire's real-world persona with the exaggerated comedy of the spy franchise.

The video's use of Optimus robots also adds another obvious reference to Musk's businesses, turning the fictional spy parody into something more closely associated with his technology empire.

Austin Powers Is Coming Back

The timing of the video is particularly notable because the Austin Powers franchise itself is reportedly preparing for a return.

Mike Myers recently confirmed that a fourth Austin Powers film is in development, following the original Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery in 1997 and its sequels, The Spy Who Shagged Me in 1999 and Goldmember in 2002.

Myers has continued to embrace the franchise in recent years, including appearing as Dr Evil in advertising material.

The character has also been connected to Musk through previous comedy sketches. Myers famously impersonated Musk on Saturday Night Live, including a sketch that portrayed the billionaire in connection with former US President Donald Trump and another that compared him to Austin Powers' villainous Dr Evil.

That history makes the latest AI video feel less random, particularly as Musk is once again being placed inside the world of the franchise.