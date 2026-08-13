Elon Musk has revived an old joke about buying Britain by sharing a bizarre AI-generated video portraying himself as the owner of the United Kingdom. The roughly one-minute clip, which surfaced on X and was also shared widely on social media, presents Musk as a cartoonish Austin Powers-style character dancing with Optimus robots, racing through London and declaring, 'It's mine now.'

The video is titled 'Elon Musk: Man Who Bought the UK' and includes a newspaper bearing the same headline. It also shows a Tesla carrying a Union Jack as Musk appears to celebrate his fictional takeover of Britain. The footage is clearly presented as AI-generated satire rather than evidence that Musk has actually purchased the country.

But the joke has a history. The 'bought the UK' gag dates back to a 2024 exchange involving X user Tom_Bomb_420, Musk and conservative satirical website The Babylon Bee. What began as an absurd social-media suggestion eventually became a Babylon Bee article claiming Musk had bought Britain, and Musk played along. His latest AI post has brought that joke back into the spotlight at a time when his involvement in British politics has already attracted intense scrutiny.

Why Musk Revived the Buying Britain Joke Again

The latest video appears to be a revival of the long-running 'Musk buys the UK' joke rather than an announcement of any real transaction. Musk has frequently used memes and provocative posts to communicate with his huge X audience, making the platform an important part of his public persona.

The timing has also helped fuel attention. Musk has become an increasingly controversial figure in British political debate after supporting political figures and movements on the right. In May, Nigel Farage accused him of trying to split Britain's right after Musk backed Rupert Lowe's Restore Britain party during the Makerfield by-election campaign.

That background gives the otherwise ridiculous video an additional layer. The joke is about literally buying Britain, but Musk has already demonstrated that his wealth and political endorsements can give him unusual influence over British political conversations.

How an X User's Suggestion Became a Viral Meme

The roots of the meme can be traced to an X post by user Tom_Bomb_420 in August 2024. The user suggested that Musk should consider purchasing the United Kingdom, turning his enormous wealth into an absurd fantasy of corporate-style ownership of an entire country.

Musk responded with the question, 'How much is it?' before following up with a thinking emoji. The exchange gained momentum because Musk had previously used the same phrase when discussing the possibility of buying Twitter. That earlier episode became significant because Musk ultimately purchased Twitter for $44 billion in 2022. The phrase became associated with his willingness to turn seemingly impossible internet jokes into serious business propositions.

How the Babylon Bee Turned a Joke Into a Headline

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The Babylon Bee expanded the joke into a full satirical article published on Aug. 10, 2024, under the headline 'Elon Musk Buys The United Kingdom To Establish Free Speech There'. The article pretended that Musk had actually purchased Britain and claimed he wanted to restore freedom of speech and protect the ability to share memes.

It also joked about British politicians insisting that a country could not simply be bought. The satire deliberately blurred Musk's real-world reputation with an obviously impossible scenario. It referenced his interest in free speech and his growing criticism of Britain's political establishment, while portraying the acquisition of an entire country as the logical conclusion of his enormous wealth.

The joke also had an added connection to Musk's history with The Babylon Bee. In 2022, the satirical site's Twitter account was suspended after a post that violated the platform's rules. The controversy became part of the wider debate over free speech that surrounded Musk's eventual takeover of Twitter.

Musk's Latest Reply Brings the Joke Full Circle

Elon Musk Buys The United Kingdom To Establish Free Speech There https://t.co/45tEWI3OzU — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 11, 2026

The Babylon Bee revived its satirical story in an Aug. 11 post on X, bringing the long-running joke back into the spotlight. Musk joined in with a familiar four-word response: 'How much is it?' — echoing his famous reaction years ago when he was asked about buying Twitter.

The exchange has extra significance because Musk ultimately bought Twitter for $44 billion in 2022. Musk's latest reply effectively resurrects the punchline, and the new AI video takes the joke one step further by imagining what his fictional takeover would look like.

There is no indication that Musk is seriously attempting to buy Britain. The joke works because of his history of turning improbable social-media ideas into real-world deals, while his growing involvement in British political debate has given the meme a fresh layer of relevance.