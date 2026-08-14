Elon Musk joked about buying the UK after US satirical site The Babylon Bee published a tongue-in-cheek article claiming he had acquired Britain to 'establish free speech'.

Musk responded on X by asking, 'How much is it?' The remark stood out given Musk's track record of turning seemingly unlikely acquisition jokes into real deals. He later shared an AI-generated video portraying himself as Austin Powers in scenes depicting Britain and as the 'man who bought the UK.'

Musk and the 'How much is it?' Question

Musk's latest response stands out because of what happened the last time he used the phrase in a similar context. On December 21, 2017, Musk tweeted that he loved Twitter. After a user suggested that he should buy the platform, he replied, 'How much is it?'

During that time, the exchange appeared to be little more than an offhand joke. More than four years later, Musk agreed to acquire Twitter, now known as X, for $44 billion, with shareholders receiving $54.20 in cash for each share. The deal was completed in October 2022. The comparison gives Musk's latest quip added context, given how his earlier remark eventually played out.

The Free-Speech Link Runs Deep

The free-speech reference echoes one of Musk's longstanding arguments about social media. The billionaire entrepreneur has spent years criticising limits on what people can say online. In March 2022, shortly before he bought Twitter, Musk posted a poll asking whether the platform followed the principle that 'free speech is essential to a functioning democracy.' He later cited free expression as one of the main reasons behind his interest in buying the company.

The Babylon Bee has its own history in the free-speech debate. In March 2022, Twitter locked the satirical site's account after it named Rachel Levine, then the US assistant secretary for health and the first openly transgender four-star officer in the US uniformed services, its 'Man of the Year.' Twitter said the post violated its Hateful Conduct Policy, while The Babylon Bee refused to delete it.

After Musk acquired the social media platform, The Babylon Bee regained access to its account in November 2022, alongside Jordan Peterson and Kathy Griffin, whose accounts Musk also reinstated.

Musk's Britain Commentary Adds Another Layer

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The latest joke comes as Musk has grown increasingly outspoken about British politics, immigration, and the country's wider social tensions.

During a recent interview with The Economist, editor-in-chief Zanny Minton Beddoes challenged Musk over his claim that civil war in Britain was inevitable. Musk responded: 'Yes, if current trends continue, it is.' Asked directly whether he was anti-Muslim, he replied, 'I am', saying that he opposed people entering a country with what he described as 'antithetical views'.

'I'm against rape and murder; I'm against the imposition of rules and laws that are contrary to what we've come to accept in the West. I think it's a crying shame that the traditional media don't recognise this,' he added.

Musk's Controversial Britain Stance

Musk has faced criticism in the UK over his activity on X. During the June unrest in Belfast, he amplified calls for protests, including a list of protest locations shared by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, and urged people to protest 'REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY'.

Musk has also repeatedly criticised former Prime Minister Keir Starmer over his handling of British politics and immigration. The tech mogul's posts drew criticism from politicians in Britain and Northern Ireland and intensified scrutiny of X's role in amplifying inflammatory content during the unrest.

Despite Musk's controversial comments on Britain, his latest remark was a response to a satirical Babylon Bee story, not evidence of any genuine bid to acquire the UK.