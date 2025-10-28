In a big shock to the tech and automobile world, Elon Musk may leave Tesla Inc. unless a proposed trillion dollar pay plan goes through. This comes as the company's board chair, Robyn Denholm, delivered a letter to shareholders ahead of Tesla's annual meeting, making clear that the $1 trillion (£780 billion) performance-based compensation proposal for Musk is not just another corporate agenda item. Rather, it is portrayed as essential to retaining his leadership for the company. What's at stake is far more than a massive compensation package; it is a statement about control, governance and the future of a company that has become emblematic of innovation.

Why Tesla Wants to Retain Musk

According to Denholm's letter and as per reports, the plan would grant Musk 12 tranches of stock options that are tied to massive milestones including reaching a market capitalisation of $8.5 trillion (£6.4 trillion) and making important advances in autonomous driving and robotics for Tesla. Moreover, the idea is to align Musk's incentives with longer-term shareholder value and the growth of Tesla as not only an electric vehicle maker, but a global technology leader. Furthermore, Denholm says the board sees Musk's 'time, talent and vision' as crucial to Tesla's future.

Hence, the proposed agreement is designed to bind Musk to the company for at least another seven and a half years, making the next era of Tesla's growth attached to his personal commitment. However, the compensation figure of $1 trillion is so gigantic and extraordinary that it raises immediate questions, namely, how realistic are the targets, who approves them, and what happens if the plan fails? This is elevated by Denholm's warning, as per reports, that Musk could exit if the pay plan is rejected. This makes clear there is a direct connection between governance decisions and leadership continuity in Tesla.

How Will Musk Agree to Stay in Tesla

Tesla's board has always been in debate amongst the public for its independence and its relationship with Musk. In the letter to shareholders, Denholm's statements comes in the wake of the board facing repeated criticism for failing to act sufficiently in shareholders' interests as sources say.

Earlier this year, a Delaware court struck down Musk's 2018 pay deal on the grounds that it was improperly awarded by directors who were not fully independent. Furthermore, the current proposal adds complexity as the board is asking investors not only to approve the pay package, but also to re-elect three long-serving directors who are reportedly close to Musk. Reports suggest that the approval of this package is essential to retain Musk's leadership and the vision he brings.

For many shareholders and governance analysts the question is: does this deal safeguard Tesla's future or does it deepen Musk's grip on the company? Approving the plan could lock in ambitious growth targets, but rejecting it could trigger a leadership vacuum or instability.

What Happens if Musk Exits Tesla

If the shareholders approve the plan on 6 November, as Denholm hopes, Tesla will move forward under Musk's leadership with incentives aligned for long-term growth—provided the ambitious goals are met. Musk staying on would likely keep the company moving aggressively into areas such as robotics and autonomous systems, and double down on the notion of Tesla as a technology conglomerate.

On the flip side, if the scheme is rejected the warning is explicit that Musk may step down, removing a figure who the board describes as 'critical' to Tesla's trajectory. A departure could trigger leadership transitions, affect morale, and slow down the path toward the advanced milestones now on the table.