A federal judge in Austin delivered a major blow to Elon Musk by refusing to throw out a massive fraud lawsuit, ensuring the billionaire will face trial over allegations that his million-dollar voter payout scheme was intentionally rigged.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive desperately tried to have the case thrown out through a motion for summary judgment, but US District Judge Robert Pitman categorically denied that request in an order filed on Monday.

This pivotal ruling on Tuesday allows an Arizona voter's proposed class-action lawsuit to officially advance, potentially representing more than one million hopeful petition signers who thought they were entering a legitimate lottery.

The sprawling legal battle stems from an incredibly lucrative daily giveaway launched by the billionaire at a spirited political rally in Pennsylvania back in October 2024. He stood before a cheering crowd and boldly promised that he would pay one million dollars every single day to registered voters in swing states who signed a petition supporting free speech and gun rights.

America PAC, the super political action committee he specifically founded to support Donald Trump's presidential run, immediately amplified this staggering promise on the social media platform X.

'We're gonna be awarding a million dollars, randomly, every day from now until the election,' he enthusiastically assured attendees at the event. That specific word 'randomly' now sits at the very centre of this high-stakes legal storm.

A Carefully Curated Selection

The public facade of an equal-opportunity lottery began to crumble just days before the Texas lawsuit was filed, when his own legal team made a rather stunning admission in a Philadelphia courtroom.

On 4 November 2024, a defence lawyer openly told a Philadelphia judge that the fortunate recipients of the staggering payouts were absolutely not chosen by chance.

'We know exactly who will be announced as the $1 million recipient today and tomorrow,' the attorney confessed, shattering the illusion of a random draw.

It is honestly wild to think that such a highly publicised national sweepstakes was allegedly operating with completely predetermined winners.

In a somewhat baffling defence, the world's richest man argued that the word 'randomly' was simply too vague to be proven definitively true or false in a court of law.

Judge Pitman was entirely unpersuaded by this transparent linguistic gymnastics, noting in his official judicial order that the billionaire's argument warranted very little legal analysis.

The judge pointed out that a jury could surely conclude that America PAC was secretly using a detailed vetting document to make the best selection of someone who ideologically aligned with their political goals.

This supposedly random selection process reportedly included intense background checks into everything from a participant's criminal history to their age, marital status, children, and personal social media content.

The damning court order also highlighted that the tech magnate was deeply involved in the programme, severely undercutting his repeated claims of ignorance regarding the actual selection mechanics.

According to the official findings, he participated in high-level discussions about establishing the super PAC and actively directed its various projects with independent contractors.

Mounting Legal Vulnerabilities

This latest comprehensive ruling from Texas is merely one piece of a rapidly growing puzzle of legal setbacks for the controversial executive over his aggressive financial giveaways.

He is currently facing incredibly similar scrutiny in the Midwest, where the Wisconsin Elections Commission voted overwhelmingly in July to refer him to a local prosecutor.

That decisive five-to-one vote was driven by possible election bribery charges linked to parallel cash giveaways orchestrated during the deeply contentious April 2025 Supreme Court race in Wisconsin.

Read more Elon Musk Faces Widespread International Outrage After Feeding USAID 'Into the Wood Chipper' at DOGE Elon Musk Faces Widespread International Outrage After Feeding USAID 'Into the Wood Chipper' at DOGE

It is a genuinely mad situation for a powerful chief executive who is usually accustomed to operating across the globe without any real boundaries or meaningful consequences.

These compounding lawsuits paint an unsettling picture of a massive political operation that may have played fast and loose with the fundamental rules of fair engagement.

The public will now have to wait for the justice system to untangle this complex web of wealth, politics, and alleged deception. A high-profile jury trial to finally settle the matter is currently scheduled to commence on 6 July 2027.