The world has witnessed countless acts of kindness, but few are as powerful as when a community comes together to honour a life tragically cut short.

In a heart-warming display of solidarity, two of the world's most influential tech figures have pledged their support to commemorate the life of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee who was murdered late last month.

Their joint commitment of $1.5 million (£1.11 million) will fund stunning murals across major US cities, turning a senseless tragedy into a lasting tribute of hope and remembrance.

A Bold Pledge from Silicon Valley

In response to the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, which sent shockwaves throughout the country, figures from the tech world are stepping up. The CEO and founder of Intercom, Eoghan McCabe, has promised $500,000 (£369899.09) to finance murals depicting Zarutska's face in key cities throughout the US.

I am offering $500k in $10k grants to paint murals of the face of Iryna Zarutska in prominent US city locations



Please contact katie@eoghan.com for more details



Please also share this message



If you would like to contribute to this fund, please contact Katie also pic.twitter.com/M8OyqfcZlm — Eoghan McCabe (@eoghan) September 10, 2025

'I am offering $500k in $10k grants to paint murals of the face of Iryna Zarutska in prominent US city locations', McCabe wrote. Individuals or groups who wish to participate in the initiative or make a donation are encouraged to get in touch with McCabe's chief of staff, Katie Brenske Tolstedt.

Musk Joins the Cause

McCabe's post quickly captured the attention of billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who responded by offering to contribute an additional $1 million. Musk has also been outspoken about Zarutska's case, particularly regarding the media's coverage of her death and the public's response.

I will contribute $1M — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 10, 2025

A member of the campaign, who chose to remain anonymous when speaking to Fox News Digital, shared that they're currently in discussions with more than 1,000 artists across the country to find the perfect spots for the murals. Additionally, they are planning a poster campaign to be rolled out in prominent US cities.

The Campaign Takes Shape

The source also mentioned that McCabe was driven by a desire to ensure Zarutska's life would not be overlooked by mainstream media after she was killed in such a brutal manner. The individual also noted a growing awareness of the shortcomings of liberal policies.

This approach is reminiscent of the murals and statues that emerged across US cities following the 2020 killing of George Floyd.

Crime, Controversy and Commentary

A viral surveillance video of Zarutska's stabbing has prompted widespread discussion about public safety and how the criminal justice system handles offenders. The suspect, Decarlos Brown Jr., reportedly had 14 prior arrests when he allegedly stabbed Zarutska to death aboard a train in Charlotte, N.C.

Desde este ángulo aún se ve más la salvajada del malnacido, asesinando a la refugiada Ucraniana Iryna Zarutska sin motivo alguno.

Si el asesino fuese blanco y la víctima negra, ya sabemos qué estaría pasando.

Vaya sociedad nos está quedando a nivel mundial.

Qué pena todo. pic.twitter.com/6l08BP45UG — Jesús Fr. Mayoral. (@jemayfe) September 11, 2025

US President Donald Trump, who has taken a hardline approach to crime in cities nationwide, denounced the killing and described the video as 'horrific'. He also asked why the suspect, whom he labelled a 'mentally deranged lunatic', was free despite having such a lengthy criminal history.

'I have seen the horrific video of a beautiful, young Ukrainian refugee, who came to America to escape the vicious War in Ukraine, and was innocently riding the Metro in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she was brutally ambushed by a mentally deranged lunatic', Trump said.

'The perpetrator was a well known career criminal, who had been previously arrested and released on CASHLESS BAIL in January, a total of 14 TIMES. What the hell was he doing riding the train, and walking the streets? Criminals like this need to be LOCKED UP', he added.

Seeking Refuge, Finding Tragedy

In August 2022, Zarutska came to the US to escape the Russia-Ukraine war. She was on her way home from Zepeddie's Pizzeria, still in her uniform, when she was killed. 'This could have been anyone riding the light rail that night. We are committed to making sure this never happens again', her family said in their initial statement following her murder.

“I GOT THAT WHITE GIRL!” - Decarlos Brown, after stabbing Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska to death.



She fled war for safety in America—only to be murdered for being WHITE. But media calls it “random”? NOT a hate crime? Wake up! This is the blood on Dem hands. pic.twitter.com/o0UBBSkwiR — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) September 9, 2025

The surveillance video shows Zarutska on a Lynx Blue Line train in Charlotte, where she took a seat in front of a man in a red hoodie, later identified as Brown. The footage reveals that after a short time of sitting behind her, Brown stood up and fatally stabbed the young woman.

Brown was quickly arrested after the attack and charged with first-degree murder. The Justice Department has since added a charge for committing an act that caused a death on a mass transportation system, which was announced on Tuesday.