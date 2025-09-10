Outrage is erupting across North Carolina as lawmakers call for the removal of Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes.

Her decision to free Decarlos Brown Jr, the man accused of fatally stabbing 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte light rail train, has ignited furious debate over judicial accountability and public safety.

Bipartisan Calls for Removal

North Carolina Congressman Tim Moore is leading the charge, branding Zarutska's death as 'preventable' in a post on X.

He is backed by ten House Republicans who have signed a letter urging Chief District Court Judge Roy Wiggins to launch formal proceedings to remove Stokes from the bench.

Today, I led a letter calling for the removal of Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes, who released a 14-time offender who went on to murder Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte.



This tragedy was preventable. There must be accountability. North Carolinians deserve better.

The lawmakers labelled Stokes' decision to release Brown based solely on a 'written promise' to appear at a future court date as 'reckless' and warned that it demonstrated a 'willful and persistent failure' to perform her judicial duties.

The letter emphasised that such decisions could have devastating consequences for public safety, prompting urgent discussions on the state's judicial oversight policies.

The Crime That Sparked Outrage

On 22 August, surveillance footage captured the chilling moment Brown stabbed Zarutska multiple times while she sat wearing earbuds and looking at her phone. The 23-year-old had recently fled Ukraine to escape the war, adding a poignant layer to the tragedy.

Brown's criminal record spans at least 14 prior arrests in Mecklenburg County, including armed robbery and assault, and he had served a prison sentence of five years.

Despite this history, he was released without bail or stringent conditions, igniting public anger and a wave of criticism aimed at Stokes.

Family members and advocates have called on the community to remember Zarutska's life rather than focus solely on the violent footage, urging respect for her memory amid the national outrage.

Judicial System Under Scrutiny

Magistrate judges in North Carolina are appointed officials who handle early-stage criminal decisions, such as setting bail or release conditions. Unlike elected judges, magistrates may not be required to hold a law degree.

The Zarutska case has highlighted the risks inherent in granting broad discretion to magistrates, particularly when repeat offenders are involved.

The lawmakers' letter asserts that Stokes' release of Brown was not only reckless but also 'prejudicial to the administration of justice' and brought her office into disrepute.

Reps. Gregory F. Murphy, Virginia Foxx, Addison P. McDowell, David Rouzer, Mark Harris, Richard Hudson, Pat Harrigan, Chuck Edwards, and Brad Knott are among those co-signing the appeal for her removal.

Additional scrutiny has emerged over the processes and protocols governing magistrates' decisions, raising questions about training, accountability, and whether reforms are needed to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Legal experts and public safety advocates are now calling for a review of the system to ensure that dangerous individuals are not released without adequate oversight.

Accountability in the Spotlight

The call to oust Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes underscores growing concern over judicial oversight and public safety in North Carolina.

Zarutska's tragic death has prompted lawmakers and the public alike to demand that officials be held accountable when decisions directly endanger citizens.

As the debate intensifies, all eyes are now on whether the judiciary will act swiftly to address the controversy, strengthen oversight, and implement safeguards to prevent future tragedies from occurring.