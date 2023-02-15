SpaceX founder Elon Musk has issued a clarification on why he restricted Ukraine's access to its Starlink satellite internet service for military purposes. Musk believes that he is only preventing World War III with this move.

The clarification came after a Twitter user asked him to restore the system's full functionality of the Starlink system so Ukrainian troops on the frontlines could communicate more effectively.

"@elonmusk Ukraine desperately needs your continued support. Please restore the full functionality of your Starlink satellites. Defense from a genocidal invasion is not an offensive capability. It's survival. Innocent lives will be lost. You can help. Thank you," a Twitter user asked Musk.

Musk then responded by saying that he will not allow escalation of the conflict that may lead to WW3.

"You're smart enough not to swallow media & other propaganda bs. Starlink is the communication backbone of Ukraine, especially at the front lines, where almost all other Internet connectivity has been destroyed. But we will not enable escalation of conflict that may lead to WW3," Musk said in the tweet.

Last week, SpaceX limited Ukraine's access to its satellite internet service after reports emerged that the latter was using it to control drones and target Russian positions, writes the BBC.

SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell also said that the system was "never meant to be weaponised and that the Ukrainians "have leveraged it in ways that were unintentional and not part of any agreement."

The company had shipped its Starlink internet terminals to the war-hit zone after Ukraine sought its help. Previously, the company donated 50 satellite terminals to help restore internet access in Tonga.

Starlink's terms of agreement with Ukraine made it clear that it was "not designed or intended for use with or in offensive or defensive weaponry or other comparable end-uses."

Starlink operates a constellation of more than 2,000 satellites that aim to provide internet access across the planet. Like regular satellite internet providers such as ViaSat or HughesNet, Starlink also seeks to connect homes to the Internet, particularly those located in rural areas and other parts of the planet where high-speed broadband Internet is not available.

Starlink claims that its network of satellites works in almost every area on the planet, including places where high-speed Internet connectivity has always been a challenge. The company plans to cover the entire planet with a usable, high-speed broadband signal.