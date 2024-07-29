Elon Musk continues to face public backlash regarding his children's well-being. This latest wave of condemnation follows a public plea from the mother of Canadian musician Grimes, with whom the Tesla CEO had an intermittent relationship from 2018 to 2022.

She publicly appealed on the social media platform for Musk to allow their three children to visit their dying great-grandmother. On Saturday, Sandy Garossino shared a post on social media revealing that her 93-year-old mother is receiving end-of-life palliative care.

Musk Under Fire For Blocking Child's Visit

Garossino expressed her mother's desire to see and hold her grandchildren one last time, including her youngest grandchild, whom she has yet to meet. In her X post, Garossino noted that her mother eagerly anticipated the children's visit to celebrate her birthday this weekend.

"But those hopes were crushed when the trip was cancelled," she wrote. Garossino said she was deeply troubled to learn that the children were unable to visit because Musk withheld their passport documents from their mother.

"I write with a grandmother's plea, asking you to honour your agreement, return the children, and provide the documents they need to see their great-grandmother before she passes. Please, Elon, I beg you. This is so painful for my mother and concerning for the kids. Time is of the essence now."

Garossino has since received an outpouring of support from other platform users. Many described the situation as "sad" and "unimaginably difficult," with one user criticising Musk's behaviour as "rage and narcissism."

Vivian Jenna Wilson, Musk's other child, with Canadian author Justine Wilson also took to Threads to express deep concern about the situation. In a series of posts, she characterised the actions as "potentially irreversibly damaging to a child's psyche" and a "despicable form of abuse."

Social Media Becomes Arena For Family Drama

According to Wilson, Musk lacks the custody necessary to take such action. Yet, due to his immense wealth, the Tesla CEO has managed to exploit his resources to remove the children from their mother. "This needs to end now," she wrote.

"Behind the scenes," Wilson said, her father is both "uncaring and absent." She also accused the billionaire of robbing his children of a mother. "Please, do not let this continue," she added.

According to a Page Six report from October, Grimes filed a lawsuit against Musk seeking to establish parental rights for their three children: X Æ A-Xii, Techno Machinus, and Exa Dark Sideræl. On Saturday, Grimes was unfollowed by Musk on Twitter/X, just a day after expressing her "forever endless pride" in Wilson, a trans woman.

This comes after Musk's controversial interview with right-wing commentator Jordan Peterson earlier this week, where he claimed his transgender daughter was "dead," a victim of the "woke mind virus." He referred to her by her deadname.

Wilson, estranged from the X owner, legally changed their name in 2022, citing "gender identity" and a desire to sever all ties with their biological father.

When Musk further disputed Wilson's transgender identity online, claiming Wilson was "born gay and slightly autistic" with a "love of musicals and theatre," Wilson vehemently denied these claims as "entirely fake."

Musk does not appear to have responded to Garossino or Wilson's latest social media posts. The public nature of these disputes, involving a high-profile figure and deeply personal matters, has ignited a fierce online debate.