Elon Musk's transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, isn't satisfied with her portrayal in Walter Isaacson's bestselling biography about her famous father.

Wilson condemned the biography in a series of social media posts Sunday night. "To Walter Isaacson, you threw me to the wolves in what was one of the most humiliating experiences of my entire life," Wilson wrote in a series of Threads posts.

Wilson Slams Musk And Biographer

Wilson claimed Isaacson's portrayal of her was "genuinely defamatory" and falsely presented her and her father as adversaries. She alleged that the book used her as a "VILLAIN BACKSTORY-ORIGIN" to justify or explain her father's actions.

The book details the strained relationship between Wilson and Musk. The 53-year-old billionaire told Isaacson that their disagreements escalated when Wilson's views shifted from socialism to communism, leading her to believe that all wealthy individuals are inherently evil.

"She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil," Musk was quoted as saying in his biography. In an interview with Dr Jordan Peterson, Musk claimed he was misled into authorising puberty blockers for his son, Vivian, during the initial chaotic period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He asserts that he was pressured and deceived into consenting due to concerns about his son's well-being and potential suicidal ideation. Isaacson claims Musk found out about Wilson's transition through someone else.

Musk told Isaacson he had repeatedly tried to reconnect with his daughter, but she was unwilling. He described the pain of their estrangement as equally severe as the loss of his firstborn son.

Citing a desire to align her name with her gender identity and to sever ties with her biological father completely, Wilson legally changed her name in 2022. Wilson claimed Isaacson never contacted her for input despite spending months researching Musk for the book.

She stated that she only learned about the book a month before its release last September. Isaacson, however, told NBC News in July that he tried to contact Wilson through family members.

"You knew that I was gonna be used as an example of 'how the children are being brainwashed by the trans agenda' because you did it yourself and then proceeded to blast it to every news organisation to use as an ad to sell more copies," Wilson alleged.

"The fact that this book may have been used as justification by parents to not let their trans child obtain potentially life-saving medical treatment f****** HAUNTS me. It always will," she wrote.

Wilson Accuses Musk Of Cruelty And Neglect

Isaacson's book includes perspectives on Wilson from those close to Musk: Grimes, Kimbal's wife Christiana, and Jared Birchall. However, Wilson herself is absent from the narrative.

Notably, she has recently offered her account of their relationship, painting a starkly different picture of their father-daughter dynamic.

Wilson described Musk as a distant, emotionally unavailable father prone to anger and lacking empathy. She also described him as selfish and cold. Wilson's interview followed Musk's public anti-trans remarks targeting her on July 22.

Musk referred to Wilson as "dead," blaming the "woke mind virus," and repeatedly misusing her pronouns. "I think he was under the assumption that I wasn't going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged," Wilson told Ingram.

"Which I'm not going to do, because if you're going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I'm not just gonna let that slide," she said.

The public rift between Elon Musk and his daughter, Vivian Wilson, continues to deepen, with accusations of cruelty, neglect, and a distorted portrayal in the recent biography.