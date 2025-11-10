As Typhoon Uwan lashed Luzon in early November 2025, Cavite 4th District Representative Francisco 'Kiko' Barzaga made a bold and controversial move. He called for the return of the death penalty for those caught destroying vital environmental defences, including the Sierra Madre Mountain Range. The statement came on 10 November, just as reports confirmed that Typhoon Uwan weakened after crossing the Sierra Madre.

The lawmaker said stronger punishment must stop illegal logging and mining in these protected zones. He warned that continued destruction could leave the country defenceless against deadly storms. PAGASA's data showed Uwan lost strength after hitting the mountain range, sparing Metro Manila and nearby provinces from severe flooding.

in a Facebook post. His statement reignited debates about capital punishment, suspended nearly two decades ago in the Philippines.

Kiko Barzaga Wants Death Penalty To Return

Barzaga's proposal seeks the reinstatement of capital punishment, specifically death by firing squad, for those destroying the country's natural barriers.

'There must be only one punishment for illegal logging and mining in important national environmental assets like the Sierra Madre Mountain Range, and that is Death Penalty by Firing Squad', Barzaga declared as per Manila Bulletin.

He said illegal logging and mining make the Philippines more vulnerable during typhoons. Damaged forests and slopes, he noted, cause landslides, floods, and severe property losses.

He emphasised that Typhoon Uwan's weakening over Sierra Madre showed how important natural defences are to the country's survival. According to Barzaga, the mountain range saved countless lives and communities during the storm. He described it as the nation's 'first line of defence' against Pacific storms.

The Cavite representative, known for his strong environmental stance, said harsh punishment could stop large-scale exploitation. He argued that only fear of death would deter those who destroy forests and watersheds for profit.

Barzaga Expects Death Penalty To Discourage Litterers

Barzaga's push for the death penalty is not new. At 27, he had already proposed death by firing squad for repeat offenders of littering and other major crimes. He said lax enforcement has encouraged bad habits and disrespect for nature.

Congressman Barzaga’s Statement on Illegal Logging and Mining

'When people see that crimes against nature lead to serious punishment, they will think twice', he said in an earlier statement. He added that unchecked littering and dumping worsen floods in urban areas.

The Philippines abolished the death penalty in 2006 under President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo through Republic Act No. 9346. Lethal injection had been the method of execution before the law's repeal. Barzaga's new proposal marks the first time he directly tied capital punishment to environmental protection.

How Sierra Madre Weakens Typhoons

The Sierra Madre, stretching over 540 kilometres along Luzon's eastern coast, shields millions from violent Pacific storms. Scientific research supports its role as a natural barrier that slows and weakens typhoons upon landfall.

A 2023 study by University of the Philippines scientists Gerry Bagtasa and Bernard Alan B. Racoma found that the mountain's rough terrain reduces wind strength and rainfall across Cagayan Valley and Bicol. The study, published in the Philippine Journal of Science, also noted that the Cordillera Mountain Range plays an even greater role in stopping storms from regaining power after crossing Luzon.

'The SMMR reduces wind exposure and basin-wide rainfall of the Cagayan Valley... The CMR, overall, has a larger hazard-mitigating effect than the SMMR', the researchers wrote. They urged conservation and reforestation to sustain the country's natural storm shields.

Other Natural Barriers That Protect the Philippines

Apart from Sierra Madre, other mountain systems serve as natural buffers. The Cordillera Mountain Range guards Ilocos and Central Luzon, while the Caraballo Mountains link the two main ranges and slow typhoon movement. Together, these natural fortresses absorb impact and protect the lowlands.

Barzaga's proposal, made amid Typhoon Uwan's landfall, highlights a growing call for stronger environmental laws. Whether his demand for the death penalty gains support remains uncertain. Yet his message is clear — protect the mountains, or face the cost when the storms return.