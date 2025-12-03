In a move that underlines the resolve of the Red Bull Junior Team to fast-track youth, Arvid Lindblad has been confirmed as a full-time driver for Racing Bulls in the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship season. The 18-year-old British-Swedish racer advances directly from a single season in FIA Formula 2 (F2) Championship. The announcement was formally made on 2 December 2025.

This promotion is especially remarkable given his short time in F2; underscoring the confidence Red Bull have in his raw talent and readiness for the pinnacle of motor sport.

From Karting Prodigy to Junior Categories Champion

Lindblad's journey to the top has been rapid, yet thorough. He began karting at five years old, making a name for himself on British and European circuits. In 2021, at just 13, he was signed to the Red Bull Junior Team.

He graduated to single-seaters with a commendable third-place finish in the 2023 Italian F4 championship, then claimed victory in the prestigious Macau F4 race that same year.

In 2024 he advanced to FIA Formula 3 Championship with PREMA, scoring four wins including a clean sweep at Silverstone and finishing fourth overall. That performance earned him the 'Best Rookie' honours for the season.

Before making the leap to F2, Lindblad also triumphed in the Formula Regional Oceania Championship earlier in 2025, a result that helped secure the superlicence points he would need for an eventual F1 move.

F2 Breakout and Early F1 Exposure

In 2025, driving for Campos Racing in F2, Lindblad made headlines by becoming the youngest-ever race winner in the series clinching the sprint race in Jeddah at 17 years and 243 days. He added a second win at the Barcelona Feature race and amassed sufficient points to place sixth in the championship standings by season's end.

Meanwhile, Red Bull had already begun preparing him for F1. In 2025, he completed two Free Practice 1 (FP1) sessions, first at his home round at Silverstone and then in Mexico. In the latter, he clocked the sixth-fastest time, impressing onlookers and demonstrating his ability to adapt quickly to top-tier machinery.

It was widely reported that the governing body, FIA, granted Lindblad a superlicence exemption — recognising 'outstanding ability and maturity' in single-seater competition. This paved the way for him to make the jump to F1 even before his 19th birthday, which he will celebrate in August 2026.

A New Young Pairing for Racing Bulls

With the 2026 driver reshuffle finalised, Lindblad will share the Racing Bulls garage with Liam Lawson, while the senior team will be headed by Isack Hadjar alongside multiple world champion Max Verstappen.

Team Principal Alan Permane described the pairing of Lawson and Lindblad as 'strong and dynamic,' embodying 'the ambition and youthful spirit' of the Racing Bulls outfit as they enter what he called 'a transformative new era' for the team.

Lindblad himself said: 'Since I started this journey at five years old, it was always my goal to be in Formula One. I'm extremely grateful to the Red Bull Junior Programme and my personal team for their guidance, mentorship and belief. 2026 will be a big challenge but I'm ready to work closely with the team and rise to it.'

The Challenges That Lie Ahead

By graduating directly from F2 to a full-time F1 seat, Lindblad becomes the 20th graduate of the Red Bull Junior programme to reach the pinnacle — a testament to both his natural ability and Red Bull's aggressive approach to developing future world-class drivers.

As the 2026 season draws closer and F1 prepares to usher in its new regulations era, all eyes will be on Lindblad. Whether he will be able to meet the lofty expectations remains to be seen but for now, Racing Bulls and their young prodigy appear ready to take on the challenge