Manny Pacquiao, the legendary world champion boxer, has long been a global icon. Now, his sons Jimuel Pacquiao and Eman Bacosa Pacquiao are stepping into the spotlight after both chose to follow in their father's footsteps. With both competing in the same division, comparisons are inevitable.

This is a head-to-head look at the Pacquiao brothers — their records, fighting styles, public personas, and the careers they are building.

Tale of the Tape: Career & Records of Eman and Jimuel

Eman Bacosa Pacquiao, 21, rose to popularity after winning via unanimous decision in Thrilla in Manila 2 against Nico Solado, with scores of 58–55, 58–55, and 60–53.

Manny, who was present during the event, expressed his pride: 'Of course I'm proud because our boxer won — I'm more excited to watch than to be the one fighting.' He reminded Eman of the hard work required to progress, saying, 'It's tough, but I told him it's just hard work,' before adding, 'I'm sure he'll get there.'

Following his victory, Eman was thrust further into the public eye with interviews, endorsements, and now a budding showbiz career after signing with GMA Sparkle. His charisma has earned him the nickname 'Piolo Pacquiao' due to his resemblance to actor Piolo Pascual, and his candid personality has resonated with fans online.

Eman remains undefeated with 7 fights, though his September 2023 debut ended in a draw. He has recorded 4 knockouts, giving him a KO percentage of 50%. Standing at 5 ft 10 in with a 74-inch reach, Eman is considered tall for his division and has an excellent reach advantage to control distance.

Unlike his father, who often fought larger opponents, Eman benefits from size and reach. He trains in the Philippines under the guidance of Buboy Fernandez and Dodie Boy Peñalosa.

Meanwhile, Jimuel Pacquiao, 24 — Manny's eldest son with his wife Jinkee Pacquiao — made his professional boxing debut on 29 November 2025 at the Pechanga Resort and Casino in California. The four-round bout ended in a majority draw: one judge scored it 39–37 in his favour, while the other two had it 38–38.

Manny commended his eldest: 'Good experience that Jimuel went the full four rounds in his first pro fight... I believe he can be better. He didn't have a long amateur career, and he just became a father, so his performance was understandable.'

Jimuel himself admitted, 'I could have done better. I have to keep training and improve.' Manny added, 'He can fight again. But I have to make sure I'm supervising his training. I don't want that to happen again. He needs to improve more instincts and focus on his opponent.'

Jimuel's professional record currently stands at 0 wins, 0 losses, and 1 draw. In the amateur ranks, he accumulated 6 wins and 4 losses, while training and competing in the United States. At 5 ft 6 in, he is similar in height to his father, though his reach has not been officially recorded. He trains at Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles

Pacquiao Brothers' Fighting Styles

While the siblings carry the legacy of their father and the weight of the Pacquiao name, their ring styles differ significantly. Each reflects a distinct facet of their father's long career.

Both Eman and Jimuel adopt an orthodox stance, leading with their left hand and as right-handed boxers. By contrast, Manny's hallmark was his signature southpaw (left-handed) lead. Manny's fighting style was famously described as a 'swarmer' or pressure fighter, defined by elite boxing prowess, speed, and immense punch volume.

Jimuel: The Measured Boxer

Jimuel, who competes at lightweight, is characterised as a technical boxer. His approach is described as disciplined, cautious, and composed, focusing on technique and timing. He prioritises proper form and execution over raw aggression.

In his professional début, he displayed quick bursts and clean combinations, suggesting good technical refinement. However, some noted that he needs to sharpen his defensive game and improve his distance control. He is often lauded as the more composed fighter compared to Eman.

Jimuel embodies the refined skills that Manny developed later in his career, emphasising timing and combinations. Crucially, he has been noted to lack the relentless, non-stop aggression and sheer volume that was the signature of his father's prime.

As an orthodox boxer, Jimuel relies on fundamental boxing principles—a sharp jab, sound footwork, and a straight right hand—rather than the natural angular advantage his father possessed.

In a comparison YouTube video, one netizen commended Jimuel, 'Jimuel has the polish and timing of a pure boxer.' Others suggested he needs to be more aggressive.

Eman: The Aggressive Punisher

Eman, who fights in the lightweight and super-featherweight divisions, is typically viewed as the aggressive puncher with a raw, unrelenting intensity.

He is recognised for his aggression, sheer grit, and finishing instinct. He possesses a more rugged, high-output style and is often willing to engage in a slugfest. Eman demonstrates the uncut power and hunger required for knockouts. Fans often see more of the young, aggressive 'Pacman' in his spirited demeanour.

While his technique may be less polished than Jimuel's, his raw aggression and willingness to pressure opponents draw the strongest comparison to his father's relentless fighting character.

Eman's orthodox stance is conventional, yet the effect on his style is vastly different due to his inherent temperament. It allows him to utilise the conventional power arsenal: the straight right hand and the left hook. He uses the traditional stance as a launchpad for non-stop, close-range assaults.

In the same comparison video, one fan commented, 'Eman has strong potential to be a world champion! With his stance and life experience, he works hard for his family.'

Two Brothers, One Legacy

The question of which son might one day become a world champion remains open. Jimuel grew up with resources but carries the burden of expectation, while Eman experienced hardship yet never lost sight of his dreams.

Jimuel pursued boxing despite his parents' initial objections, simply stating, 'It's my passion.' Eman, offered the chance to study in the US, declined, saying, 'I also want to become a world champion like my dad. If not an eight-division champion, then at least an undisputed champion.'

With both fighting in the same division, their paths may eventually cross. As Manny himself once said, 'Boxing is one-of-a-kind... you need focus, sacrifices, hard work, and discipline.' His words serve as a reminder of the dedication required for his sons to forge their own paths in the sport.