Former England batsman Robin Smith has unexpectedly passed away at his home in Perth at the age of 62, just days after watching the first Ashes Test and jesting with teammates that he was 'back from the dead'.

According to a family statement released by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Smith died at his South Perth apartment on 1 December. The cause of death remains unknown pending a postmortem investigation.

The timing makes his passing even more poignant. Just a fortnight before his death, Smith met with the England Lions squad at Lilac Hill in Perth following an invitation from coach Andrew Flintoff.

He delivered a moving speech during the lunch interval of the first Ashes Test about his post-career battles with alcoholism and mental health. An interview published by The Times last week revealed doctors had warned him never to drink alcohol again.

How Smith Became England's Fearless Fast-Bowling Slayer

According to the ECB, Smith played 62 Tests between 1988 and 1996, accumulating 4,236 runs at an average of 43.67 with nine centuries.

His signature shot was a front-foot square cut, regarded as one of the fiercest strokes in world cricket.

Born in Durban, South Africa, to British parents in 1963, Smith followed his older brother Chris to England as a teenager. Both brothers would eventually represent England in Test and ODI cricket.

His highest Test score was 175 in St John's in 1994. At Edgbaston in 1993, Smith scored 167 not out against Australia, a record that stood as England's highest ODI innings for 23 years.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of legendary batter Robin Smith.



Known as 'The Judge', Smith played over 600 times for Hampshire and scored over 30,000 runs for the club in a career that spanned more than 20 years.



30,000 Runs and a Suite Named in His Honour

Per Hampshire Cricket, Smith played over 300 First-Class matches for the county, scoring 18,984 runs at an average of 42.09.

Rod Bransgrove, Hampshire chair, described Smith as 'one of the greatest, if not the greatest, of all time Hampshire Cricket heroes'.

The club has named an exclusive members' area after him at Utilita Bowl: the Robin Smith Suite.

Tributes Pour In From Cricket's Biggest Names

Richard Thompson, ECB chair, said Smith 'stood toe to toe with some of the quickest bowlers in the world, meeting spells of hostile fast bowling with a defiant smile and an incredible resilience'.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports: 'There was no greater sight than seeing The Judge either taking on a fast bowler or ducking and weaving out of the way of the fastest bowling.'

Michael Atherton recalled Smith's courage at Old Trafford in 1995 when his cheek was broken by Ian Bishop. Smith refused to go to the hospital until the match had been won.

Family Asks for Privacy Amid 'Immense' Loss

A statement from Smith's family read: 'It is with the deepest and most profound sense of sadness and loss that we must announce the passing of Robin Arnold Smith, beloved father of Harrison and Margaux and cherished brother of Christopher.'

The family added: 'Since his retirement from the game in 2004, his struggles with alcohol and mental health have been well documented, but these should not form the basis of speculation about the cause of death.'