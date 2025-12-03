Shockwaves rippled across the basketball world after former Los Angeles Lakers centre Elden Campbell died aged 57, according to the Los Angeles Times, which first reported his passing.

Campbell, a calm and steady presence throughout his 15 NBA seasons, became a familiar face to Lakers supporters who watched him rise from an Inglewood high school standout to a league veteran.

Tributes have poured in from former teammates and fans nationwide, many describing him as a 'gentle giant' who combined skill, humility and professionalism.

As of publication, no cause of death has been disclosed, and supporters across the United States have expressed their grief at losing a player remembered for both talent and grace.

From Inglewood Court To Lakers Mainstay

Campbell's journey began in Los Angeles, where he grew up in Inglewood and attended Morningside High School before starring at Clemson University.

According to his official draft profile, he was selected 27th overall by the Lakers in the 1990 NBA Draft, beginning a career that made him one of the era's most recognisable big men.

The Los Angeles Times noted that Campbell spent eight and a half seasons with the Lakers, earning a reputation for an 'effortless style' built on soft mid-range jumpers and steady composure.

His breakout came in the 1996–97 season, when he averaged 14.9 points per game as the franchise entered a new era alongside a young Kobe Bryant and the arrival of Shaquille O'Neal.

Reliability That Carried Him Across 15 Seasons

Across 15 NBA seasons, Campbell recorded career averages of 10.3 points and 5.9 rebounds, numbers that reflected not star-driven dominance but unshakeable professionalism. His consistency earned him roles with the Charlotte Hornets, Seattle SuperSonics, New Jersey Nets and Detroit Pistons.

RealGM highlighted one of his defining career moments: his contribution to the 2004 Detroit Pistons championship, where his defensive presence earned praise from teammates and analysts.

For many, Campbell embodied the archetype of the dependable veteran whose quiet commitment lifted every locker room he joined.

NationalWorld reported that supporters across the United States reacted with shock, with many calling him a 'gentle giant' who brought both skill and humility to the league.

Emotional Tributes Honour The Lakers' 'Easy E'

Tributes surfaced within minutes of the news breaking. Former teammate Cedric Ceballos wrote on Instagram, quoted by Larry Brown Sports, that Campbell's passing 'hurt to the bone', recalling how the two had 'grown up as kids together' in Inglewood.

Byron Scott told the Los Angeles Times that Campbell was nicknamed 'Easy E' for his calm temperament, describing him as 'so cool, nothing speeding him up' and 'such a good dude'.

NBC Los Angeles reported that fans flocked online to share memories of watching Campbell at the Great Western Forum, celebrating him as a local talent who realised his NBA dreams.

Cause Of Death Still Undisclosed

The Los Angeles Times and multiple outlets, including Larry Brown Sports, reported that Campbell's family had not released a cause of death.

Supporters across the league continue to await an official statement as tributes build for a player whose legacy resonates far beyond statistics.