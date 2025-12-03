Chris Eubank Jr has revealed that he has been dealing with significant health issues for more than a year, a development that has raised concerns across the boxing world and prompted a surge in searches about his condition.

The 35-year-old shared a video from hospital showing himself receiving treatment and confirmed he will not return to the ring until he is 'back to 100 per cent.'

With no timeline set for his comeback, questions continue to grow over what he has been facing and when he is expected to fight again.

Eubank Jr Reveals Ongoing Health Problems

Eubank Jr confirmed his health struggles in a social media post in which he told fans that he had been battling issues throughout the past year and that these concerns 'finally caught up' with him last month.

While he did not name the condition, the footage showed him lying in a hospital bed under medical supervision. His public statement made clear that his current priority is recovery and that he will only resume boxing once fully fit.

The lack of detail surrounding the nature of the illness has fuelled speculation, but no verified medical information has been released.

His camp has not provided further clarification beyond his message, leaving supporters and analysts to focus on what can be observed from recent performances.

Promoter Ben Shalom previously suggested that Eubank Jr appeared physically diminished during his last fight, noting that he produced far fewer punches than usual.

Signs Noticed Before His Announcement

Concerns about Eubank Jr's condition were first widely discussed after his rematch with Conor Benn in November.

The bout saw Eubank Jr knocked down twice in the final round, a contrast to his sharper showing in their earlier meeting. Analysts noted a drop in speed and output, and some questioned whether he entered the fight at full capacity.

His preparation for the rematch included adhering to a strict rehydration clause, which limits the weight a fighter can gain after the weigh-in.

Eubank Jr has previously spoken about the physical toll such constraints can take, including severe dehydration.

Given his history, some observers have suggested that extended periods of weight-cutting and recovery may have contributed to his recent struggles, though no official link has been confirmed.

Growing Concern Over Lack of Specific Diagnosis

The absence of a clear diagnosis has become a major talking point online, with fans repeatedly searching for updates on what might be affecting the middleweight contender. His hospital video prompted messages of support but also renewed calls for transparency.

Commentators have acknowledged that athletes have the right to medical privacy while also recognising the curiosity that surrounds high-profile fighters whose careers depend on physical condition.

Industry reaction has centred on two themes: concern for Eubank Jr's wellbeing and uncertainty about when he will be able to compete again.

Medical experts not directly involved in his care have stressed that recovery timelines can vary widely depending on the underlying issue.

No Confirmed Date Amid Ongoing Recovery

Eubank Jr has made it clear that he does not know when his return will take place. In his statement, he said he would not box again until he was fully recovered and ready to perform at his usual standard.

He also expressed determination to make a comeback once his health allows, telling supporters that he would do everything in his power to return stronger.

Any future fight schedule will depend on medical clearance and training readiness. Broadcasters and promoters are expected to adjust upcoming plans accordingly, as uncertainty continues to surround his status within the middleweight division.

Uncertainty Surrounding Upcoming Bouts

Eubank Jr's pause has affected speculation about potential rematches and title opportunities. His earlier victory over Benn had reignited interest in his career trajectory, but his latest defeat combined with his health announcement has created a new level of unpredictability.

Boxing analysts note that prolonged absences can reshape rankings and affect negotiations, particularly for high-profile fighters.

For now, the sport awaits further updates as Eubank Jr focuses on his recovery, with fans watching closely for any indication of when he may step back into the ring.