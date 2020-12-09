Emily Blunt raised fans' hopes for a sequel to "Edge of Tomorrow" when she revealed that there is a promising concept for the follow-up waiting for her and co-star Tom Cruise.

The "A Quiet Place" star briefly talked about the sequel to the 2014 movie in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about her recent projects. She confirmed that there is already a script. The only problem is the filming schedule.

"Yes, [the script] is really promising and really, really cool," Blunt teased.

"I just don't know when everything's going to sort of align, you know what I mean? Between all of our schedules, it would just have to be the right time," she added.

Rumblings about an "Edge of Tomorrow" sequel, rumoured to be titled "Live Die Repeat and Repeat," have been passed down the grapevine since 2018. Fans saw their hopes lifted, albeit momentarily, when Matthew Robinson stepped in as scriptwriter in March 2019.

Director Doug Liman then confirmed in October of the same year that the script is done, but he admitted that he had no idea if the movie will push through.

As Blunt also pointed out, the "American Made" director said it is "tough" finding the proper time to start filming because of the lead stars' busy schedules. He agreed though, that a sequel will be great since there are still a lot of stories to be told.

"I honestly have no idea. Between my schedule, Tom's schedule, and Emily's schedule, it's tough. Certainly, it's a world that I love, and like with 'Impulse,' there's a lot more story to be told," Liman said in a November 2019 interview with Collider.

Then again, the director teased the possibility of the "Edge of Tomorrow" sequel finally happening in January this year. He revealed that he has come up with several ideas for the film.

Liman has not updated the fans since then of his plans for the "Edge of Tomorrow" sequel. Blunt, on the other hand, assured that there is a great concept for the film and that "there is something in the works, for sure, that's a great idea."