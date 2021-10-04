Emily Ratajkowski has made serious allegations against Robin Thicke in her forthcoming book "My Body."

According to an excerpt from the book published by The Times, Thicke sexually assaulted the American model while they were shooting the music video for his 2013 hit "Blurred Lines." The controversial song, which featured Ratajkowski and two other half-naked models alongside American-Canadian Thicke, Pharrell Williams and rapper TI, who were all fully clothed, was accused of glorifying rape culture with its video and lyrics.

"I know you want it," Thicke repeatedly sings in the song, which was banned in some nightclubs and university campuses. Ratajkowski has now suggested that the filming of the music video was not much different from its purported message. The 30-year-old claimed that Thicke "returned to the set a little drunk to shoot just with" her and groped her bare breasts without her consent.

"Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke," she writes.

"He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set," the actress recounted about the incident, adding that the musician's actions made her feel "naked for the first time that day" but she had been "desperate to minimise" the incident.

"I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body. I didn't react – not really, not like I should have," she added.

The video's director Diane Martel also confirmed Ratajkowski's allegations, recalling that she had "screamed" at Thicke when the incident happened. "I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile," she told the outlet, adding that he "sheepishly apologised" for his behaviour and praised Ratajkowski's professionalism as she continued to shoot.

Martel said that she wanted to direct the video in a way that put the women in power mocking and ignoring the men, but Ratajkowski said that "with that one gesture, Robin Thicke had reminded everyone on set that we women weren't actually in charge."

"I didn't have any real power as the naked girl dancing around in his music video. I was nothing more than the hired mannequin," she said.

Thicke has not yet made any comment on Ratajkowski's allegations.