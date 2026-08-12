Drivers over 70 could face mandatory eyesight tests when renewing their licences under road safety measures being considered by Andy Burnham's government.

However, according to reports, the proposed changes could affect motorists of all ages, with a car insurance expert warning that driving without required glasses or contact lenses can result in a £1,000 fine and three penalty points.

The proposals come as new research shows millions of UK drivers may be overdue an eye test, while claims that over-70s will have to retake a full driving test every three years have been ruled out.

What Are the Eye Test Plans for Drivers Over 70?

Under current UK rules, drivers automatically lose their standard licence entitlement when they turn 70 but can continue driving by renewing their licence every three years.

At present, motorists must legally declare that they meet the required eyesight standards and disclose relevant medical conditions. There is no routine mandatory eyesight test for every driver aged over 70 as part of the renewal process.

The government consulted on replacing that system with mandatory eyesight testing. The consultation ran from 7 January to 11 May 2026 and formed part of a wider road safety strategy.

Will Drivers Over 70 Have to Retake a Driving Test?

According to reports, the proposed change concerns eyesight tests, rather than compulsory practical driving tests.

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Fact-checkers including Full Fact and Reuters have previously highlighted that there is no confirmed plan requiring motorists over 70 to pass a full practical driving test every three years.

The consultation considered different options for how the eyesight checks could work, including whether testing should begin at a different age and whether assessments could become more frequent for older motorists.

Possible future measures, such as cognitive assessments, have also been discussed, but these are not part of the specific mandatory eyesight proposal currently under consideration.

Why Mandatory Eye Tests Are Being Considered

Experts say the proposal aims to improve road safety, as eyesight problems become more common with age. Conditions including glaucoma and macular degeneration can affect vision and may develop without obvious symptoms.

Officials have also pointed to concerns raised through individual cases and coroners about whether relying on drivers to self-declare their fitness is sufficient.

The stated aim is to reduce deaths and serious injuries while avoiding unnecessary restrictions on older people's independence and mobility.

Millions of UK Drivers May Be Overdue Eye Tests

The debate comes as separate research suggests many motorists may not be keeping up with routine eye checks.

MoneySuperMarket research found that nearly 11 million UK drivers, or 26%, were overdue an eye test or had not had one in the previous two years. Around 5.5 million said they had never attended an eye test.

The research also found that 7.6 million drivers had previously driven without glasses or contact lenses they needed, despite being aware of potential consequences.

Drivers must be able to read a number plate from 20 metres away to meet the legal eyesight requirement.

Meanwhile, the government consultation has now closed, and responses are being reviewed. Any final decision, including legislation, will rest with the current government.