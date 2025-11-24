England's nail-biting 27–23 victory over Argentina on Sunday, 23 November, was thrown into turmoil after flanker Tom Curry was sensationally accused of being a 'bully' following a nasty clash that left Juan Cruz Mallia with a serious knee injury.

Curry, whose late and high-impact tackle on Mallia triggered an on-field scuffle and forced the Argentina full-back off with a suspected ACL tear, then allegedly confronted and shoved Pumas head coach Felipe Contepomi in the tunnel after the match.

Contepomi relayed the explosive encounter during a fiery post-match media scrum, sending shockwaves through the rugby community.

Contepomi Calls Curry a 'Bully'

According to Contepomi, Curry tried to approach one of Argentina's staff members after the final whistle, only to be blocked by the coaching team who were still furious about the Mallia incident.

'I was standing there and (Curry) was coming and wanted to say hi to one of our coaches, but we said no because we were upset,' Contepomi recalled. 'We said "mate, you broke his knee", and he said "f*** off" and pushed me like that.'

The Argentina boss claimed Curry's behaviour was 'bullyish', insisting that a player responsible for such a dangerous hit should have shown at least a degree of remorse.

'After breaking someone's knee, I think you need to be humble enough to say "sorry, I did something wrong" but he went the opposite way,' Contepomi said. 'Maybe it is his way of being a bully.'

Fans Weigh In: 'Not a Rugby Incident', 'Pathetic Whinging', 'Returning the Favour?'

Social media erupted as fans clashed over whether Curry was a reckless aggressor or the target of an overblown post-match rant.

Rugby page SCRUMMA argued that Curry may have been paying Argentina back for earlier rough play.

@SCRUMMA22: 'Would be nice if he addressed his own team's actions before blaming someone else. Bear in mind Curry was watching on the bench for most of the game, he saw the numerous late shots on Ford. He was returning the favour?'

Others felt Contepomi's remarks were embarrassing.

@RugbyEng: 'Oh no, no, no Felipe. Embarrassing yourself with this post-game whinging. As the esteemed referee Nigel Owens once said, "this isn't soccer". A hugely competitive game and this rather pathetic name-calling about an opponent after the game is a sad reflection on him, not Curry.'

But not all England fans backed Curry. User @charl32647 posted: 'As an England supporter it wasn't great that Curry's foul play resulted in injury to a player that may put him out for a few months. It was not a rugby incident but a very late hit.'

The debate highlighted just how divisive Curry has become, with some defending his physical approach and others accusing him of recklessness.

Curry's Tackle That Incensed Argentina

The controversial late tackle on Mallia sparked a confrontation between both teams shortly before the final whistle. Mallia was forced off five minutes before full-time with a suspected torn ACL.

Curry was penalised for the hit, but the incident was not reviewed by the television match official (TMO), Eric Gauzins.

Contepomi condemned the lack of review and labelled the challenge 'reckless'.

'He was reckless and broke our player's knee. I know it is rugby, but if we do not look after each other it becomes dangerous,' he told reporters.

England Coach Defends Curry: 'His Character Is Unquestionable'

England head coach Steve Borthwick said he was aware of the tunnel confrontation involving Curry and Argentina's staff.

'I did not see it, I was not there, I was in the changing room at the time. I am aware of it,' he said.

Borthwick defended Curry's reputation and called him a model professional.

'I think anybody who has had any contact with Tom Curry knows his character is impeccable. He is a fantastic team man and a very respectful guy,' he said. 'I think Tom Curry's character is unquestionable.'

He added that he did not want the incident to overshadow what he described as a fiercely contested Test match.

Curry's Past Incidents With Mallia

This is not the first time Curry and Mallia have been involved in a high-profile collision. During the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the pair clashed heads within minutes of kick-off, leaving both players needing medical attention. Curry was sent off just two minutes into that match and later received a two-game suspension.