England's Ashes hero Stuart Broad on course to receive knighthood: Reports
Stuart Broad helped England defeat Australia in the 5th Ashes Test
Stuart Broad is in line for a knighthood as Tory MPs are leading the charge for the former England bowler to become a Sir.
After the fifth Ashes Test, which England won to draw the five-match series 2-2, Broad retired from all forms of cricket. The 37-year-old pacer played a significant role in England's 49-run win at The Oval and bowed out of the sport by picking a wicket on his final delivery.
'Knighthood will be richly deserved'
Chasing 384 in the final innings in London, Australia were bowled out for 334 runs, with Broad dismissing the final two batters of the visiting side. Broad finished as the third leading wicket-taker in the Ashes with 153 scalps, behind countrymen Shane Warne (195) and Glenn McGrath (157).
Broad not only took a wicket off the final delivery he bowled in Test cricket but also hit his final ball for a six with the bat.
After Broad's 604-wicket Test career ended last week, he was celebrated by his teammates during their post-match celebrations. A thrilled Broad was also seen posing for photos with fiancée Mollie King and daughter Annabella after the match.
Meanwhile, UK's ministers are also keen to again honour Broad, whose England career spanned 17 years and he was made an MBE in 2016 for services to the sport.
James Daly, who chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Cricket, said: "A knighthood would be richly deserved," according to The Sun. The report also stated that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, also a cricket fan, was "very sympathetic" to the idea.
"One of the things that people were most asking for was a knighthood for Broadie. He's been an incredible servant for English cricket and cricket in general," a source close to the Tories was quoted by Daily Mail, as saying.
Broad is set to join the likes of other legendary English cricketers such as former captains Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook who both have been knighted. While Ian Botham sits as a Tory peer in the House of Lords.
Stuart Broad's fairytale ending almost never happened
Earlier, Broad revealed that his sensational final-ever wicket which won England the fifth Ashes Test almost never happened because captain Ben Stokes had planned to let someone else bowl.
With England needing two wickets to seal the game in London, Stokes handed the task of dismissing Australian tail-ender Todd Murphy to Broad. The pacer was also told that it would be his final spell as Mark Wood was due to take over from the other end.
However, after Broad removed Murphy in the 91st over, courtesy of Jonny Bairstow's superb catch behind the stumps, Stokes changed his mind and handed the pacer another over. Broad made full use of the opportunity as he remarkably claimed the final wicket of Alex Carey, ending his cricketing journey in fairy-tale style.
Broad ended his international career with 847 wickets: 604 in Tests, 178 in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and 65 in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).
Stuart Broad earned a fortune
Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Broad has bagged a fortune from his on-field exploits and more, according to accounts for Companies House. The now-retired pacer has earned loads of cash from sponsorship and media gigs.
Broad's firm, Stuart Broad Ltd, has a bottom line of £2.38million in cash and assets, up £319,000 in 2021 as the iconic fast bowler has made money from deals with brands such as Adidas, Red Bull and Hardy's, reported Mirror.
Broad also stacks an income from the Tap & Run, a pub he co-owns in Upper Broughton, Nottinghamshire. He is not the only England star to rake in big earnings. Test skipper Ben Stokes is a director of BAS Promotions Ltd, which has £2.1m in cash and other assets.
