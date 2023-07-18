Australia batter Usman Khawaja has expressed his disappointment over some of the taunts his side has received from the English crowd in the ongoing Ashes. Aussie cricketer Travis Head was called a "c***" by fans during the first Test at Edgbaston.

While players of both Australia and England are known to be on the receiving end of brutal behaviour of the crowds, this time around the English supporters have been even more vocal. Things have become more intense, especially after Alex Carey's controversial stumping of England batter Jonny Bairstow in Australia's victory at Lord's.

The dismissal led to ugly scenes in the Long Room where some furious MCC members got into a brawl with some of the Australian cricketers, including Khawaja.

The situation went so out of hand when Khawaja and other Australian players reacted to the abuse from the MCC members, security had to interfere and take control. Khawaja declined to reveal what exactly was said, saying that the MCC are "all over it" and he "trusts them to do the right thing".

'English crowds are rough'

The opening batsman did acknowledge that England also receive plenty of abuse when they tour Australia, while also admitting that both sets of supporters "can take it too far."

Speaking ahead of the fourth Test in Manchester, Khawaja being honest said that English crowds "are rough."

"But if you talk about it to England guys, they say we are equally as rough [when they go to Australia]. I don't agree with it either way. I don't think it's the right thing to do. Personally, if I am coming to the cricket and watching the cricket, I wouldn't want my kids to be around that. If I saw that I would 100 per cent make a complaint or just leave. I think some of the stuff can be pretty poor.

"Over at Edgbaston, they were calling Travis Head a c***, you know what I mean? I'm like I can't believe you can actually say that in a public domain anywhere. It can be a little disappointing at times, and I think we can [also] take it too far in Australia," added Khawaja.

Ben Duckett: Home crowd is big thing for us

After winning the opening two Tests, Pat Cummins-led Australia ended up losing the third game at Headingley by three wickets. Ben Duckett, on the other hand, has stated that the intimidating atmosphere created by the home crowd in Leeds following the Bairstow controversy helped England win the third Test and remain alive in the series.

"The home crowd is a big thing for us. When Carey came out to bat last week, normally as a fielding side you'd go for the batter a little bit, making them feel uncomfortable. But we didn't have to say a word because the crowd were going so hard. I know for a fact it must have affected him because he didn't seem his normal self," Duckett told The Guardian.

James Anderson returns for 4th Test

Meanwhile, England pacer James Anderson, who missed the Headingley Test, has returned as Ben Stokes and co. announced their playing XI for the fourth Test on Monday. Anderson, who struggled in the first two Tests, has replaced Ollie Robinson and will look to steam in from the James Anderson end at the Old Trafford stadium.

Robinson only bowled 11.2 overs in the third Test after suffering a back spasm but was retained in the squad when he declared himself "100 percent fit" for the Old Trafford Test. However, the hosts have opted to recall Anderson for the must-win fourth game, which is scheduled to go underway on Wednesday in Manchester.

Anderson, who managed to claim just three wickets in the opening two Tests of the Ashes, is confident he will be back to his best in Manchester.

"All I want to do is try to be involved with this team again and make an impact on the field and contribute towards an England win that would level the series. I will take the nostalgia element out of it and just focus on cricket and having a good time on the field. I feel good mentally and physically better after the break," Anderson wrote in a column for The Telegraph.