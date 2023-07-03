Jonny Bairstow didn't hide his anger over his controversial dismissal when he came out to shake hands with Australia captain Pat Cummins on Sunday.

Bairstow, who was evidently not in the mood to congratulate Australia for their victory in the second Test, looked absolutely furious as he shook hands with Cummins. The Englishman then moved on to other players during the mandatory handshakes between both sides at the end of the match at Lord's. England captain Ben Stokes, whose heroic 155 went in vain, said "well played" to his Australian counterpart Cummins.

Australia defeated England by 43 runs to go 2-0 up in the five-match Ashes series.

Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal

The Aussies made a breakthrough on the final day by removing Bairstow, but the way the wicketkeeper-batsman was dismissed turned out to be controversial, leaving people divided in their opinions.

Just before lunch, in the 52nd over, Australia's wicket-keeper Alex Carey took Bairstow out when he immediately threw the ball at the stumps in an attempt to run out the English batter. Bairstow wasn't paying attention to where the ball was as he presumed it was dead and walked out of his crease.

Carey and other Aussie players immediately appealed and the umpires had no choice but to declare Bairstow out due to him being out of his crease. Stokes and co were left furious with Australia's actions, as fast bowler Stuart Broad was heard saying "that's the worst thing I've seen in cricket." Meanwhile, England fans erupted with the chant "same old Aussies, always cheating" ringing around the Lord's Stadium.

After Bairstow's dismissal when play stopped for lunch, scenes at Lord's turned nasty when a few members of the prestigious Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) got involved in altercations with Australian players in the Long Room.

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja called the comments "disrespectful." The MCC, later on, apologised "unreservedly" before confirming it had suspended three members identified from the incident. "They will not be permitted back to Lord's whilst the investigation takes place," the MCC added in a statement.

Stokes vs Cummins

In a post-match interview, Stokes admitted that Bairstow's dismissal was legal but also added that he would have withdrawn his appeal if he was in Australia's position.

When a BBC Sport reporter quizzed Cummins about Stokes' reaction, the Aussie captain just replied, "OK," according to Yahoo Sports.

In a separate interview after the match, Cummins said the dismissal was legitimate.

"I think Carey saw it happen a few balls previously. There was no pause. Catch it and throw it at the stumps. I thought it was totally fair play. That's how the rule is. Some people might disagree, just like the catch yesterday, the rule is there," added Cummins, who managed just four wickets in the Lord's Test.

Indian spinner Ashwin backs Australia

Meanwhile, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has always stood by the rules more than Spirit of the Game, slammed people for making a big deal of the situation, while he also praised Aussie wicketkeeper Carey for being alert behind the wickets.

"We must get one fact loud and clear. The keeper would never have a dip at the stumps from that far out in a test match unless he or his team have noticed a pattern of the batter leaving his crease after leaving a ball like Bairstow did. We must applaud the game smarts of the individual rather than skewing it towards unfair play or spirit of the game," Ashwin tweeted.

We must get one fact loud and clear



“The keeper would never have a dip at the stumps from that far out in a test match unless he or his team have noticed a pattern of the batter leaving his crease after leaving a ball like Bairstow did.”



We must applaud the game smarts of… https://t.co/W59CrFZlMa — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 2, 2023

Australia batter Steve Smith was named the Player of the Match for scoring 110 and 34 across two innings at Lord's. It marked Smith's 32nd century in the Tests, while he also surpassed the 9,000-mark in the longest format of the game.

So far in the ongoing Ashes, four batsmen have scored a hundred: Khawaja, Stokes, Smith, and Joe Root.

The third Test is scheduled to begin on Thursday at Headingley, Leeds.