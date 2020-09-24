"Enola Holmes" director Harry Bradbeer said there have been talks to make a sequel but nothing is set in stone yet.

The filmmaker addressed speculations of an installment following the movie's success after it premiered on Netflix on Sept. 23. It would be fitting to create more films given that the original story comes from a six-book series of the same name from author Nancy Springer.

"There's discussion. I can't really say," Bradbeer said as quoted by We Got This Covered.

"It'd be crazy of me to say. I think we would love it, if it would happen," he added.

Bradbeer admitted that it "would be amazing" to see more "Enola Holmes" films. This means "someone's going to have the energy for it."

"It'd be wonderful to get five more movies out of this scene. I do think they're extraordinary stories to tell, and what a period," he said.

If a sequel will happen then Millie Bobby Brown definitely wants to reprise her role as the titular character. The actress told Entertainment Weekly that when she first agreed to sign on the project she only thought she would do just one film.

However, a soon as she went on set and played the character, she "fell in love with her." Enola Holmes "became part of my heart," Brown said.

"I always said I loved playing Eleven [on "Stranger Things"] because I didn't just do one thing and then stop playing her. I love that I can continually play her, and with the Enola book series... I really am optimistic about the future. I'm so looking forward to [hopefully] getting back to work," she explained.

"Ultimately, this has been my favorite thing that I've ever done in my life. So to do it all over again would be a dream," Brown shared.

"Enola Holmes" is not just the English star's first starring role in a movie. She did appear in the blockbuster hit "Godzilla" but she was not the star in the film. It was her big-screen debut though. The Netflix film, on the other hand, was her first producing credit. She said she was doubly devoted to taking part in the movie and which she will not hesitate to do again in the sequel.