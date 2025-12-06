Podcaster Joe Rogan has lifted the lid on President Donald Trump's distinctive texting style. Rogan noted that the 79-year-old is fond of sending oversized, all-caps messages that appear dramatically enlarged on recipients' iPhone screens. The revelation came during a conversation with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on The Joe Rogan Experience. During the podcast episode, the tech executive also praised Trump as a surprisingly attentive and practical leader.

'He makes the text go big,' Rogan told Huang during the 3 December episode, using his hands to demonstrate the animated iMessage effect. 'Like "USA is respected again"—all caps—and it makes the text enlarge. It's kind of ridiculous.' The podcaster described Trump as 'like a 79-year-old kid' who regularly calls and texts people 'out of the blue', with Huang agreeing that Trump's communication style is 'incredible'.

Nvidia CEO Praises 'Anti-Politician' Approach

Whilst Rogan found humour in Trump's texting quirks, Huang offered a more serious assessment of the President's leadership style during the podcast. The Nvidia CEO said Trump 'surprised' him with his listening skills and sharp memory. Huang revealed that the President remembered details from their previous conversations and approached policy discussions with clear, logical thinking.

'Almost everything I have ever said to him, he has remembered,' Huang said. He added that Trump often starts policy explanations by outlining what he believes is best for the United States. The tech executive described Trump as an 'anti-politician' who speaks plainly about his views. Huang said he prefers this communication style over traditional political language that obscures true intentions.

Rogan concurred with Huang's assessment. He noted that Trump's authentic manner of communication 'is like an anti-politician in a lot of ways'. The podcaster characterised Trump as 'an odd guy' who is 'very different from what you'd expect' and 'very different as a President', particularly in his habit of reaching out to people directly via phone calls and text messages.

High-Stakes Meeting on AI Chip Exports

Huang's praise of Trump came on the same day the Nvidia CEO met with the President in Washington. They discussed US export controls on advanced AI chips. The White House and industry sources confirmed the meeting focused on licensing rules. The talks covered how export limits affect both national security and Nvidia's global business operations.

After the discussions, Trump publicly referred to Huang as a 'smart man'. The meeting carries high stakes for Nvidia. The company is at the centre of global competition over advanced semiconductors.

The core of the issue is the administration's effort to prevent China from acquiring high-end GPUs for military applications. Tightening US limits on chip sales to China has major implications for the company. Huang has previously cautioned that overly restrictive policies could damage America's technological edge by cutting off a key revenue stream that funds future research and development.

Trump's administration is currently conducting a review of export controls. The review will determine whether certain Nvidia chips should be licensed for sale abroad. Huang's positive comments on the podcast suggest a productive channel of communication has been established at a critical moment for US AI strategy.

A Study in Contrasts

The contrast between Huang's serious praise of Trump's policy acumen and Rogan's bemused description of his texting style illustrated the President's unconventional approach to leadership. Whilst tech executives engage with Trump on high-stakes semiconductor policy, the 79-year-old maintains a communication style more reminiscent of an enthusiastic social media user than a traditional head of state. His methods include enlarged all-caps messages that Rogan described as both surprising and amusing.