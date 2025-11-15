New evidence from Jeffrey Epstein's case revealed that former US President Bill Clinton has never been on his controversial private island.

In an email sent by the late financier to a person dubbed 'The Duke,' he denied ever taking Clinton on Little Saint James, his private property in the US Virgin Islands where the alleged sex trafficking of young girls took place.

'These stories are complete ant utter fantasy,, I don't know and have never met Al gore, CLinton was never on the island.. the telephone book is not mine, it was stolen by my houseman that is currently in prison for doing so,' he wrote.

The email is part of the 20,000-page documents released Wednesday from the convicted sex offender's estate.

Clinton's Epstein Connection

The former US president is just one of the high-profile personalities rumoured to have ties with Epstein and his sex trafficking activities.

In August, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Kentucky accused Clinton of knowing Epstein's illegal transactions.

'The American people want to know what went on at Epstein island ... we know that Bill Clinton went there many times,' Comer told Newsmax. 'We just want to ask him what he saw when he was there and who all was involved.'

Clinton himself confirmed in 2019 that he flew on Epstein's private plane several times, but claimed that he never went to the controversial island.

On the other hand, the late Epstein accuser, Virginia Giuffre, mentioned that she saw the former president on the island, but she did not see him doing anything illegal.

But with the new evidence, the ex-head of state appears to be falsely accused of visiting his island and had no involvement in Epstein's business.

Trump Believes Otherwise

Despite the new evidence, the current US President Donald Trump, refuses to believe that Clinton did not know about Epstein's crimes.

In his Truth Social account, Trump urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate Epstein's connection with Clinton and other high-profile individuals.

'Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him.

This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats. Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his "Island,"' the president wrote.

Trump's reaction came after his name was also mentioned in the evidence released on 12 November.

Who is 'Bubba?'

More controversies arise with the release of the Epstein documents after one of the late businessman's email exchanges with his brother, Mark Epstein, dated 21 March 2018, suggested his close connection with Trump.

Mark instructed his brother to ask Steve Bannon if the Russian President Vladimir Putin had a picture of 'Trump blowing Bubba.'

The information took the internet by storm, but the people involved, like Trump and Putin, remained mum about it. There was also no mention of the real identity of 'Bubba,' but some were speculating that it was former President Clinton.