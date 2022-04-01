Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland has made a significant decision about his future. He is not just hot property when it comes to the summer transfer window, but it has previously been reported that the world's biggest sporting brands have also been vying for his signature. Now, it has been revealed that he has made a decision on which brand to represent ahead of choosing his new club this summer.

According to Football Espana, the Norwegian striker's latest Twitter post is a confirmation that he has signed for German sportswear brand Adidas. In the simple photo, he could be seen smiling for the camera while wearing a hoodie with the Adidas logo printed prominently across the front. He captioned it simply, "Just me!"

It's a big win for Adidas, who had wrestled the young star away from rivals Nike, who had a long-standing relationship with the player in the past.

Interestingly, many are speculating that the sponsorship switch may provide a clue on his transfer decision. Two of the clubs that have been heavily linked with the striker are La Liga giants Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are sponsored by Nike, while Los Blancos are incidentally long-term Adidas partners. Of course, the connection may only be a coincidence, since athletes are allowed to have personal sponsorships outside of club sponsors.

Nevertheless, football pundits took notice, with many wondering if Florentino Perez has finally found a way to ignite a new "Galacticos" era at the Santiago Bernabeu. The club is also on track to sign PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, making it a blockbuster summer if Haaland also arrives.

The Norwegian is believed to be on his way out of Dortmund, with a €75million release clause ready to be triggered by interested clubs. Apart from Barcelona, Premier League side Manchester City is reportedly also in the running.