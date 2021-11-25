Erling Haaland is expected to be the most sought after player next summer when the Borussia Dortmund hitman will be available for a bargain £64 million owing to a clause in his current contract. A host of top clubs from across Europe are expected to jostle for his signature, with Rio Ferdinand suggesting that Premier League big guns Liverpool and Manchester City are currently the favourites.

The Norway international is currently sidelined with a hip injury, and was absent as Dortmund were knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday night following a 3-1 loss to Sporting Lisbon. Haaland is not expected to return to action until the new year, when interested clubs will be able to ramp up their pursuit of the striker.

While Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are expected to fight for his signature, Ferdinand believes the Premier League is his most likely destination when he leaves Dortmund next summer. Liverpool and City are at the front of the queue, and the former Manchester United defender believes Haaland will be a perfect fit for the Reds, but feels he will ultimately end up joining Pep Guardiola's side.

"If I was Liverpool I would take him right now," Ferdinand said, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "If he goes to Liverpool it's a devastating front three. I don't think it's as hard for him to adapt if he goes to Liverpool. It's a different system."

"Jack Grealish has gone to Manchester City and he is a top player and we all love him but it's been quite hard to adapt and get into that team."

"But when Liverpool are at their best they kind of leave a hole up front in the middle for the runs to come inside. I'm not sure Salah would get as many goals if Haaland was in the team," he added. "It's an unbelievable prospect but I think Manchester City would be the likely destination."

City remain on the lookout for a forward after failing to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur last summer, despite a bid of over £100 million. Haaland will be available for little more than half the cost of the England international, and has proven that he can thrive at the very top - the Bundesliga and the Champions League.