Real Madrid have reportedly accepted defeat in the race for Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Braut Haaland despite having him among the top players on their wanted list for next summer. The Spanish giants are expecting the Norwegian hitman to prefer a move to England if he decides to leave the German club.

Real were expected to enter the race for the Norway international, who according to a clause in his contract, will be available for a bargain £64 million next summer. Haaland is expected to leave Dortmund, with his agent and father already meeting with a number of top clubs across Europe.

Apart from the Madrid giants, Premier League clubs Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are also interested in signing Haaland next summer. However, Real have reportedly now concluded their interest after becoming aware of the striker's desire to move to England rather than Spain next summer.

"Real Madrid assumes that Haaland will play in England next year and they have it ruled out," Spanish journalist Josep Pederol said, as quoted by The Sun.

Haaland is one of two forwards the Spanish club wants to sign next summer with Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe being the other player on top of their wanted list. Real president Florentino Perez confirmed that the club could land both the players next summer, but the Norwegian's preference to play in the Premier League is likely to see them hold back from making an offer.

"Which one do I choose to build a new project? I take both without a doubt," Perez said. "At Real Madrid, there are always the best players in the world. Florentino will bring them both back."

Haaland is currently sidelined with a hip flexor injury, which he sustained during Dortmund's 4-0 thrashing by Ajax in the Champions League. The 21-year-old, according to his father Alfe Inge, will not return until Christmas, which will see him miss Dortmund's crucial clash against Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich on Dec 4.

"He's doing relatively well considering the situation, but he'll be out for a little while," Inge said. "It would be a bonus if he gets some games before Christmas, but it's rather unlikely."