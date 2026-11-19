Meta has quietly allowed a prominent anti-vaccine organisation once led by US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to return to Facebook and Instagram, raising fresh concerns about the spread of medical misinformation just as the US loses its 26-year measles-elimination record.

An investigation by The Guardian found that Children's Health Defense (CHD), which Meta removed from its platforms in 2022 for repeatedly violating its misinformation policies, has reopened or established six Facebook and Instagram accounts between May and September 2026.

The accounts have since been used to circulate misleading claims about vaccine safety, measles deaths, and the effectiveness of immunisation, according to the newspaper's review of the group's content.

The timing is particularly troubling. On 17th November, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) officially recognised that measles transmission had become endemic again in the US, ending a status the country had maintained for 26 years.

The US is now confronting one of its worst measles outbreaks in decades, with more than 5,400 reported cases and 10 measles-associated deaths this year, according to The Guardian.

Meta's U-Turn Raises Questions

CHD was banned from Facebook and Instagram in 2022 after years of criticism over its promotion of vaccine misinformation, including claims relating to Covid-19.

Meta said at the time that it had removed the organisation's accounts for repeatedly violating its policies. The company specifically cited its rules against misinformation that could cause physical harm.

However, the organisation has now found its way back onto both platforms, despite continuing to publish material that appears to breach Meta's health misinformation rules.

Among the examples identified by The Guardian was a Facebook video carrying the headline 'Vaccines: Your child could die', alongside another claiming that the widely accepted position that vaccines are safe and effective was a lie.

Other posts questioned the safety of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine and suggested that none of the six measles-associated deaths reported in Pennsylvania at the time had actually been caused by measles.

CHD also published claims that HPV vaccines were dangerous and had caused hundreds or thousands of deaths, while disputing their effectiveness in preventing cervical cancer.

RFK Jr.'s Connection to the Organisation

The reinstatement also carries political significance because Kennedy, who led CHD for years before entering government, now serves as the US health secretary under President Donald Trump.

His relationship with the organisation has not disappeared. Kennedy headlined CHD's annual conference in September, maintaining a visible connection with the group while overseeing the country's public health policy.

Meta had previously restored Kennedy's personal Instagram account in 2023, after suspending it in 2021 over false claims about Covid-19 and vaccines. The company said the decision was linked to his presidential candidacy but indicated at the time that CHD's accounts would remain banned.

The latest development follows Meta's broader moderation rollback announced by Mark Zuckerberg in January 2025, when the company said it would end its US third-party fact-checking programme in favour of a community-based system.

Dorit Reiss, a professor at UC Law San Francisco, told The Guardian she believed Meta had no legal obligation to reinstate CHD. She suggested the company might have made a political or commercial calculation in allowing the organisation back.