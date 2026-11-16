The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has rejected a lung cancer drug that cut the risk of disease progression or death by 48%. The decision, announced on Sunday 15 November 2026, has surprised patients, investors and cancer researchers.

The drug, called ivonescimab, is developed by the US firm Summit Therapeutics and Chinese partner Akeso. While the treatment significantly delayed disease progression, the FDA concluded that the available evidence did not show a statistically significant improvement in overall survival, a key benchmark for approval.

Why Regulators Rejected Ivonescimab

The FDA issued a complete response letter, which means the application cannot be approved in its current form. According to Summit Therapeutics, regulators concluded that slowing the cancer was not enough to support approval.

The agency said it wanted clear evidence that patients lived longer, known as overall survival. The late-stage trial did not deliver a statistically significant result on that measure. According to Summit, the FDA had previously warned the company about this requirement in May 2025.

What the 48% Figure Means for Lung Cancer Patients

That 48% result comes from the HARMONi study, in which patients were given either ivonescimab alongside chemotherapy or chemotherapy only. Participants had EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer that progressed after earlier targeted treatment.

According to Summit, patients receiving the combination treatment went a median of 6.8 months before their disease worsened, compared with 4.4 months for those receiving chemotherapy alone. That represents a median improvement of 2.4 months.

Treatment-related deaths were reported in 1.8% of patients receiving ivonescimab and 2.3% of those receiving chemotherapy alone.

Summit Cites New Survival Data

Summit has since submitted updated overall survival figures to the FDA. The company says the figures point to a lower risk of death among both Asian and Western patients.

A separate China-only trial, HARMONi-A, met its overall survival target, with a reported 26% lower risk of death, according to Fierce Pharma.

Why This Rejection Matters for Cancer Treatment Hopes

Ivonescimab is a so-called bispecific antibody, meaning one drug that blocks two targets, PD-1 and VEGF. Many industry figures believe this new class could one day challenge Merck's blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda.

Summit acquired rights to the drug in the US, Canada, Europe and Japan in 2022 in a deal worth up to £3.79 billion ($5 billion). Shares in Akeso fell following the FDA decision.

The Survival Standard Driving FDA Decisions

Progression-free survival is measured by scans that show whether a tumour is growing. Overall survival asks a simpler and tougher question: does the treatment help patients live longer?

The FDA has made clear that it wants a clear answer to that second question, especially when a drug is added to existing chemotherapy. The ruling is likely to be studied closely by other drug developers.

What Happens Next for Patients and Summit

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, so any new treatment option carries enormous weight for patients and families.

The rejection does not necessarily end ivonescimab's path towards approval in the US, but Summit will need to convince regulators that the drug extends lives. Patients should speak to their doctors about current treatment options.

For now, the decision underscores the FDA's position that delaying cancer progression may be encouraging, but proving that patients live longer remains critical to securing approval.