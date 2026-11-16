Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed this month dared President Donald Trump to brand universal healthcare 'TrumpCare', offering to let the president claim credit for Medicare for All if it guarantees every American coverage from cradle to grave.

The Deal on the Table

For a politician who built his career on Medicare for All, it is a striking offer. El-Sayed, a physician and former Detroit health director, told Mehdi Hasan on Zeteo's Mehdi Unfiltered on 6 November that he would hand Trump the naming rights outright. He offered to put Trump's name on it, framing single-payer coverage as a legacy achievement the president could own. He is fine with the label if the policy passes.

The pitch flips decades of partisan warfare on its head. Democrats have chased universal coverage since Harry Truman, and here a progressive senator-elect is willing to offer the credit to a Republican president, provided ordinary Americans stop going broke at the pharmacy counter.

A Gold Card With Trump's Signature

On 12 November, El-Sayed sharpened the appeal with a visual. He posted mock-ups of a gold 'TrumpCare' card carrying Trump's signature, resembling the administration's Trump Gold Card visa programme for wealthy foreigners.

In a message aimed straight at the president, he wrote, 'Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave'. The back of the card tells holders they could show it at any doctor, hospital, clinic, or pharmacy in the country.

Pressed by Cable News Network (CNN) anchor Kaitlan Collins on The Source on 10 November about whether the offer was a joke, El-Sayed did not blink. 'I'm absolutely serious,' he said, adding that he does not care what the plan is called so long as people are covered.

Why Your Wallet Is the Real Story

The appeal lands because the numbers are brutal. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services reported US health spending of $15,474 (£11,700) per person in 2024, totalling $5.3 trillion (£4 trillion).

A 2024 Peterson-KFF analysis estimated that 20 million adults owed over $250 (£189) in medical debt at the end of 2021, totalling at least $220 billion (£167 billion). He has warned that looming Medicaid cuts could push private insurance premiums into double-digit increases.

El-Sayed, who co-wrote a 2021 book making the case for Medicare for All with physician Micah Johnson, argues that guaranteed coverage with no premium, co-pay, or deductible would end that drain. His bet is blunt. If Trump values the credit enough to support the policy, a deal becomes possible.

The Role Reversal Behind the Offer

El-Sayed won Michigan's open Senate seat on 3 November, defeating former Republican Representative Mike Rogers to become the first Muslim American elected to the chamber. He succeeds retiring Democrat Gary Peters and is not sworn in until January 2027.

No public response from Trump was identified as of 16 November, and 'TrumpCare' remains a branding pitch rather than an agreed policy. Republicans have long rejected single-payer plans as too costly, warning that government-run coverage would raise taxes and limit patient choice.

El-Sayed's wager is that offering Trump credit could help advance a policy Democrats have failed to pass for generations. If the president wants the name, the senator-elect says, the credit is his for the taking.