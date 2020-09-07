The stress of being a rising social media star reportedly led Ethan Peters, also known as Ethanissupreme, towards a path of substance abuse. His friend and fellow social media influencer, Ava Louise, shared that the deceased teen died of a drug overdose. His father also confirmed that his son died of an overdose and was found in his room unresponsive around 11 am local time on Sunday, September 6.

There has not been an official report for the cause of death. However, the influencer's friend claims he died after taking two Percocet pills. Fans and other beauty influencers paid tribute to Ethan.

Ethan's father Gerald Peters said that on Saturday, September 5, he last spoke to his son around 10 pm. In the morning, the teen was found unresponsive in his bedroom. He was pronounced dead. His body will undergo a post mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Even though the cause of the teen's death has not been officially announced it is reported that he died of a drug overdose. On Twitter, Louise shared the sad news of her best friend's passing. She believes that the teen died after taking two "percs" (Percocet pills). Percocet is a strong prescription pain killer and an overdose of which can cause organ damage and even death.

2 percs killed my best friend. ONLY 2. Donâ€™t do them or if you wanna at least fucking test them first. Be safe- you donâ€™t want your best friend to feel what I feel right now. September 6, 2020

Gerald told Fox News that he believes his son died of a drug overdose. However, unlike Louise, he did not point to any particular substance that his son overdosed on.

The day before his death, Ethan wrote his last Instagram post. He shared a picture from his childhood next to a recent picture. The caption started with "Would just like to thank everyone who bullied me." He wrote that he liked to compare old and new pictures to see how he has changed. Even after his death, Ethan was targeted with negative comments.

After Louise spoke up against the cruel comments, other beauty influencers including Jeffree Star took to social media to condemn the malicious people. They also paid tribute to the talented teen.

@JeffreeStar would like to thank you for your kind words on Ethan....you were his favorite person and biggest inspiration. This means so much to him I hope wherever he is he knows you did this â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/wk1uLwvs71 September 6, 2020

Louise wrote that she regrets not stopping Ethan when he used to take the pills in front of her. She urged her supporters to be better friends by intervening. She also spoke about those who are struggling with addiction to find help to overcome it.