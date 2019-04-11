The European Union has agreed to delay Brexit until Oct. 31, but the question now is if the British Parliament can craft in seven months an acceptable Withdrawal Deal it's failed to accomplish in 2-1/2 years.

Theresa May had asked the EU 27 leaders for an extension until June 30, but appears to have been taken aback by the far longer extension, which is being called a "flextension" by Donald Tusk, President of the European Council.

Tusk tweeted: "EU27/UK have agreed a flexible extension until 31 October. This means additional six months for the UK to find the best possible solution."

Adding fuel to concerns all isn't well with May was the sudden cancellation of a scheduled news conferences involving Tusk; Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission; and May.

CNN, which is covering the event live, said the delay was due to some minor quibbles by May about the plan presented to her by EU 27 leaders. An EU official told CNN the two camps "are sorting detail."

Political pundits cited by media, however, said May has no choice other than to accept the new EU offer since the original deadline was set for April 12, which is tomorrow.

After a few hours of uncertainty as to May's acceptance, Tusk confirmed in a tweet the flexible October 31 flextension has been agreed to by May. Tusk said the flextension gives the UK time to "find the best possible solution."

Tusk, however, made no mention of the June review date in his tweet.

The emergency summit yesterday was convened after May requested a further delay to Brexit because the British Parliament has rejected the Withdrawal Agreement three times. To its discredit, Parliament has also failed to reach a majority in support of alternative options.

May has been holding talks with opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to hammer out a compromise or alternative plan but success has been elusive.

This article originally appeared in IBTimes US.