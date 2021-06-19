Gareth Southgate's squad faced hordes of frustrated English fans after they were held to a goalless draw by long-time rivals Scotland.

The Scots played the match of their lives but the English squad looked anxious and were completely lacking in confidence. Pundits criticised the performance saying that they were not even trying to win, especially after Harry Kane was taken off the match with a quarter of an hour still left to play.

Kane has visibly been lacking sharpness at the Euros so far, failing to impress even when they defeated Croatia in their opening fixture. Nevertheless, the point from the draw may be enough to send England through to the next round.

However, their performance last night does not give their fans much confidence that they will go far in the tournament. Scotland looked like the much stronger side throughout, and Steve Clark's men were unfortunate to not come away with a deserved three points.

The home crowd watched the disappointing performance right before their eyes at Wembley, and most of them could not help but show their frustration via jeers and whistles. The England squad looked increasingly more nervous and impatient as the match wore on, and they were lucky not to suffer a humiliating defeat.

Read more Manchester United have third bid rejected, transfer on hold after defender's exit

The hostile English crowd left with their tails between their legs, especially after they drowned out the Scottish anthem with loud boos and jeers just before kickoff. As one of the first few matches that have been allowed a sizeable live audience since the onset of the pandemic, one has to wonder if an audience with this kind of behaviour deserves to be in the stadium at all.

However, it is hard to blame the fans for their reaction, as Southgate's men failed to produce an inspired performance. If anything, the manager exposed his side's lack of experience. Full-backs Reece James and Luke Shaw went in place of Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier, but the youthful selections failed to deliver.

Mason Mount, John Stones and Raheem Sterling had their chances, but they lacked precision and luck was not on their side either. It was a wake-up call for England, whose failure to dominate Scotland will have them thinking about the changes they need to make for the remainder of the tournament.