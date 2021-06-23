Scotland has been dumped out of Euro 2020 in the most spectacular fashion by a Croatia side led by Luka Modric. The Real Madrid midfielder scored one of his national side's three goals that eliminated the Scots, who could only manage a consolation goal via Callum McGregor.

Nikola Vlasic put Croatia in the lead after an early 17th minute goal. Just before the break, Scotland believed they were still in the game as McGregor found the equaliser. However, Modric decided to turn things up a notch after half-time, as he put Croatia back in the lead with a magnificent strike.

The 35-year-old hit the top left-hand corner of David Marshall's net with a curling long-range effort that went flying like rocket from outside his boot. One needs to see it to fully appreciate the beauty of the strike.

The goal made Modric Croatia's youngest and oldest goalscorer in the European Championship, having netted his first goal back when he was only 22. He also holds the most number of caps with 141 appearances so far.

Apart from scoring a goal himself, the captain also delivered a corner for Ivan Perisic to slot in for Croatia's third goal of the evening in the 77th minute. Scotland knew that they didn't stand a chance at this point, and this was evident in the crestfallen faces in the crowd.

After the match, BBC caught Scotland captain Andy Robertson saying: "Modric ran the game and scored a wonderful goal - that's why we fell short."

Robertson was seen hitting the ground as soon as the final whistle blew, and the frustration, exhaustion and resignation were all clearly written on his face. Meanwhile, Modric too, fell to the floor, but his face was a picture of jubilation and positivity as he looks forward to taking his team deep into the tournament.

Croatia will be joined by group winners England in the top 16, with their next opponent yet to be determined after the final round of group stage matches on Wednesday.