The hopes of having an all-English final in the Europa League, just like the Champions League, ended on Thursday night when Arsenal went down tamely to Villarreal while Manchester United beat AS Roma.

Mikel Arteta's team went into the second leg with a 2-1 deficit after losing to Villarreal in Spain last week. The Gunners needed just one goal to make it to the final but were unable to break down Unai Emery's team as the match ended 0-0.

Arsenal did hit the post on two occasions and had a couple of other opportunities to take the lead but were unable to find the breakthrough. Emery's men, while being cautious, also had their own chances to put the tie to bed.

The elimination from the Europa League put an end to any hope Arsenal had left to play in Europe next season, as they currently lie ninth in the Premier League with just four games left to play. Arteta revealed post-game that the players were devastated after the loss and admitted that the missed chances cost them dearly.

"We are devastated. We had so much enthusiasm and desire to be in that final. We knew how much it meant to the club, to the fans, to ourselves to be in that final and have the chance to win a title and be in the Champions League next season. It's a huge blow," Arteta said in his post-game interview, as quoted on Arsenal's official site.

It's the first time in 25 years that Arsenal will not be playing in either one of Europe's top club competitions. There are plenty of questions left unanswered with the main one being the future of Arteta's place at the helm.

The Spaniard believes everyone's job will be under scrutiny after a disappointing night, but made it clear that the response will come on the pitch rather than through conversation.

Manchester United make the final despite loss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team made it to the final of the Europa League after an entertaining two games that saw them triumph with 8-5 on aggregate. The Red Devils manager admits that it was the performance at Old Trafford in the first-leg that got them through.

United won the first-leg 6-2 and were leading 0-1 at the Stadio Olympico before Roma hit back and won the game 3-2. It was a valiant effort by the Serie A outfit but ultimately it was too big of a mountain to climb after the damage in the opening game of the semi-finals.

"It feels good of course. We played one very, very good half at Old Trafford which has brought us through and today we did the job. I'm disappointed that we lost the game, I never like to lose a game, especially the way we did it, but it was always going to be one of these games that was going to be open. There were chances for both teams, it easily could have been 6-6 or 8-6 for them, so it was a strange game of football," Solskjaer said, as quoted on United's official site.

It's Solskjaer's first final since taking over the reins at Old Trafford and the Norwegian will be coming up against a Europa League veteran in Emery. The Spanish manager has won the trophy on three occasions with Sevilla, while also having taken Arsenal to the final in 2019.